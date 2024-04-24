CHARLOTTE — Residents told Channel 9 they heard gunshots Tuesday afternoon coming from a greenway in west Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew to the scene at Coronet Way and the Stewart Creek Greenway off Rozzelles Ferry Road.

>>Watch Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. and return to this story for the latest updates.

There was crime scene tape up and someone was being detained.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Police respond to neighborhood after gunfire reported near greenway

Channel 9 has asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department what happened.

No additional details have been made available.

















©2024 Cox Media Group