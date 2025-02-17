Virginia police: Good Samaritan shoots, kills suspect in Harris Teeter parking lot

CROZET, VIRGINIA — Police in Virginia said a good Samaritan shot and killed a shooting suspect Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter.

The Albemarle County Police Department said they were called to the grocery store in Crozet, Virginia.

The suspect began shooting in the parking lot, striking two people. The good Samaritan was leaving the store and “engaged the suspected shooter with their personal weapon,” police said.

The suspected shooter died at the scene. The good Samaritan was not injured.

Two weapons, including a rifle, were recovered.

Albemarle County police said there is no further risk to the public.

©2025 Cox Media Group