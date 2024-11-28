Police: Burglar used umbrella for disguise before home break in

DALLAS, N.C. — A clever act caught on camera - A man dressed in a construction like vest and rubber boots used an umbrella to hide his face as he broke into Michael Berry’s home.

“I’m pissed. I mean, that’s the only word I know,” said Berry.

Gaston County Police say it happened last week off of Miles Road in Dallas.

They believe the man parked his truck down the street from Berry’s home before breaking in.

“When he got in, he turn my internet off so my cameras wouldn’t work. And then he hit my safe,” said Berry.

Berry says inside of the safe was cash his family had saved up.

“He just wanted the money, I guess, because you can’t track it down,” said Berry.

As you can see in the surveillance video it was broad daylight when the crime was committed.

Luckily no one was home but Berry says he’s still on edge.

“I feel a lot uneasy. I don’t feel safe in my house anymore. My family don’t,” said Berry.

Berry says this isn’t the first time his home has been targeted.

“We robbed five years ago. Our house and a house at the other end of our road was hit at the same time,” said Berry.

“They kicked the door in, and I had some an old wood cabinet. I kept a couple guns in. They got them.”

As far as this suspect, Berry says he has this message for him.

“I don’t know why somebody just wants the easy way out. I mean, we all have to earn it. Why don’t you earn it the honest way?”

