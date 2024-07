STANLEY, N.C. — Gaston County police are searching for missing Kelly Krueger, 38, Wednesday night in Stanley.

She was last seen Wednesday around Lineberger Road wearing a dark “Simply Southern” T-shirt, black Nike gym shorts, pink Crocs, and a dark-colored baseball cap.

She has brown hair.

Call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 of you have information.

