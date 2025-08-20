Police search for suspect after early morning shooting in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — One person was shot and the shooter is on the run after an incident in Monroe early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Monroe Police and Union County deputies blocked off this apartment complex on Nottingham Lane.

Monroe Police says the victim is expected to survive.

Channel 9 is asking what led up to the violence and a description of the person on the run.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

