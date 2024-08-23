Police searching for 66-year-old Statesville woman

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina for Missing Persons has issued a missing endangered alert for a 66-year-old Statesville woman.

Matilda Jamelle Turner was last seen at a home on the 1400 block of 5th Street.

Officials said Turner may suffer from a cognitive impairment. She also walks with a cane due to fluid buildup in her knees.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 200 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

