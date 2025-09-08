Police searching for convicted killer in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anson County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies are searching for a convicted killer following a chase in Rockingham.

Polkton Police, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham Police, and NCSHP Aviation Unit are working with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office to search for Scotty Roy Hills in the area of Highway 74.

Authorities are actively searching for Hills in the area of Highway 74 near Harrington Road.

Officials said Rockingham Police began a car chase after learning a vehicle had a wanted subject in it.

The chase moved into Anson County, and deputies deployed a stop stick to disable the vehicle on the highway.

The driver, later identified as Hills, jumped from the vehicle and ran into a wooded area near Harrington Road. He fired shots at officers and disappeared, officials said.

Authorities said Hills is considered to be armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Hills was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Indiana following a guilty plea.

Police have offered an award for information that leads to Hills’ arrest.

No additional details have been made available.

