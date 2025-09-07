Police investigating multiple homicides in north and west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Investigations are unfolding after two deadly shootings across Charlotte.

Police investigated three shootings, two of which happened in the North Tryon Division off of Atando Avenue. Officers said that around 2:45 a.m., two people were shot in a car in the 200 block. One of the victims died on the scene. The other was taken to the hospital where they are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The other occurred on Queen City Drive in the Freedom Division. It happened not too far away from a couple of motels in the area. Some residents told Channel 9 that they heard shots followed by sirens. The shooting took place around 1:15 a.m. That victim was transported to the hospital, where they passed away.

Police are looking for suspects in that case, but officers told us they are not pursuing anyone in the case in the North Tryon Division. Officers have been tight-lipped about both cases. They haven’t released names or sexes of any of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: 2 killed, 1 injured in two overnight shootings in Charlotte

