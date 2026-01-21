Police searching for missing 62-year-old man

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 62-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Gregory Earnest was last seen on Tuesday afternoon, leaving his home on Weststone Drive in northwest Charlotte.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

According to police, Earnest has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and may become lost or confused.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

