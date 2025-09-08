Authorities searching for missing Asheboro boy

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy in Asheboro.

Randolph County deputies say Liam King walked away from his home around 7 p.m. Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a light blue, black, and gray Nike sweatshirt, a gray Nike t-shirt, black sweatpants, blue Sonic socks, and tan tennis shoes.

MISSING JUVENILE - Liam A. King UPDATE- We currently have a lot of personnel from various responder agencies actively... Posted by Randolph County Sheriff's Office, NC on Sunday, September 7, 2025

Liam left the area on foot and suffers from cognitive impairments. Deputies say he is nonverbal and may run if approached.

He is approximately 3’5” tall and 55 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about King’s whereabouts should call 911.

