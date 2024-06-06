Police seek leads in deadly block party shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man and a woman were shot and killed, and two others were hurt in a shooting over the weekend at a block party in Rock Hill and police are asking the public for help in solving the crime.

The block party had been a neighborhood success for years but on Saturday night, it ended in tragedy.

Montest Mincey, 44, had never been to the event before, family members said.

“Just to get out and do something new and different. She was so excited to enjoy her girlfriends and tragedy happened there,” said her brother, who didn’t want to be identified. “Montest was a loving, sharing, caring, loving, person, everybody loved her.”

Shots rang out shortly after 10 p.m. along Southland Drive, Rock Hill police said.

Police are trying to determine what sparked the violence that also took the life of a 21-year-old man and are asking for the community’s help. They have dedicated a tip line for information: 803-325-2678.

“I think that’s an excellent thing, but if anybody does know anything about it, know what I’m saying, it’s a mother that got kids here,” the victim’s brother told Channel 9.

Mincey was a mother of three, worked in the food industry and grew up in Great Falls.

Her brother blames today’s culture for her death.

“Too many kids with too many guns, too much Facebook and too much rap music,” he said.

The family now is coping with her loss, which has been especially difficult on her three kids who are aged 10, 17, and 21.

“A good woman, just a good-hearted person, church-going person, miss her,” the brother said.

Her co-workers are also grieving he said.

“A tragic loss,” he said.

