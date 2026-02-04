Police swarm northeast Charlotte apartment complex; road closed

CHARLOTTE — Several police officers responded to a northeast Charlotte apartment complex Wednesday morning after reports of an armed man threatening people.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand spoke with a neighbor who said she noticed all the police at about 7 a.m.

There were over a dozen patrol cars at 10:30 a.m. at the scene on Fairmarket Place between The Plaza and Bridgeport Drive.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information.

The neighbor who Brand spoke with said an officer told her the situation started when a man with a gun started to threaten people.

She said the man is barricaded in a home a few doors down from her. The neighbor also said that police told her to stay put.

“I just pray to God that whoever the person is will come to their senses and just come outside and then our lives can continue to be normal,” she said.

