Police: Truck stolen, injuring Spectrum worker still in bucket

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A major highway in Caldwell County has been shut down for more than 12 hours after a frightening accident involving a Spectrum bucket truck.

Police said a man stole the truck Wednesday night while the worker was up in the bucket repairing a line on Highway 18.

And while he was attached to a safety harness, at some point the worker came out of the bucket and was dangling in the air following the wreck.

The worker was then able to cut the safety line and fell to the ground, where he injured his leg, according to police.

When police finally arrived at the scene, the suspect, later identified as Frank Moody, was taken into custody after crashing the truck.

He has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, and felony interfering with a utility worker.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that Moody had just been released from jail two hours before the incident occurred.

Faherty also spoke with a neighbor who also worked in bucket trucks before about what happened.

“I’ve been up 80 feet, and you’re that far up in the air... just the wind can shift and make you move. Rock you back two or three feet, so he had to be terrified,” neighbor David Hipsher said.

Police said Highway 18 will remain shut down as utility crew workers continue to make repairs. However, it will have to be reopened before school lets out.

