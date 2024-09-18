2 students killed in crash in front of high school, authorities say

Two students were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in front of Burns High School in Cleveland County, authorities said.

The wreck happened shortly after 3 p.m., which was about the time students were let out of class.

It happened in the 300 block of East Stage Coach Trail in Lawndale and appeared to involve a pickup truck and a sedan.

No additional details have been made available.

