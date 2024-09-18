Local

2 students killed in crash in front of high school, authorities say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Serious crash reported in front of Burns High School

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Two students were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in front of Burns High School in Cleveland County, authorities said.

The wreck happened shortly after 3 p.m., which was about the time students were let out of class.

It happened in the 300 block of East Stage Coach Trail in Lawndale and appeared to involve a pickup truck and a sedan.

Channel 9 has a crew on the way.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

