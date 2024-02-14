The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Cabarrus County Primary Elections

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC — Residents in Cabarrus County will have the chance to cast their votes on March 5 in the 2024 NC Primary Elections.

The Political Beat Team sent out a list of questions to all participating candidates, here are their unedited answers.

Congressional District 6

Jay Wagner

Jay Wagner (R)

What is your occupation? Attorney- private practice. Former mayor of High Point

Why are you running? I’m running because we need new principled leadership representing NC CD-6. I’m proud of my record as mayor of High Point- property tax value from $9B to $13.5B, cut of nearly 10% of our property tax rate over the course of my term as mayor, never raising taxes, supporting our High Point police department’s Focused Deterrence Model that led to a nearly 66% reduction in violent crime and leading on innovative pro-growth initiatives that resulted in both a minor league baseball and soccer team calling High Point home. I’m running to stand up for our North Carolina values, demand we secure our southern border and help bring economic growth to our district.

What is the most important issue in your district and how do you plan to address it? We need a congressman that will work with locally elected officials to bring economic opportunities to our forgotten mill towns. I’m the only candidate that was born, lives and works in the 6th district. I brought innovative ideas and solutions to spur economic growth in High Point that have elevated our residents’ standard of living and am prepared to bring those same successful solutions throughout our district as our congressman.

What role, if any, should the United States have in the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts? The United States should and could have helped avoid the disagreements between Ukraine and Russia turning into an all-out war. We now must support the people from Russia’s territorial aggression, but in doing so have clear objectives and how we ultimately bring this war to an end. We cannot continue to fund this war and should never have funded this war without clear and concise objectives and what victory looks like. I support Israel 100%. Israel was heinously attacked by Hamas and will continue to live in threat of fear unless we support them in their eradication of Hamas. Israel shouldn’t and cannot continue to live under the constant terrorism of Hamas.

How should Congress address the border and immigration? This is beyond simple- enforce the law. We must end chain migration, end catch and release, reinstate Remain in Mexico and turn away false asylum claims. An individual only has a right to have an asylum claim heard if there is information provided that they’re fleeing persecution, a natural disaster or war. Build the wall, deport illegal aliens manipulating our immigration system and fund our border patrol.

What sets you apart from your opponent? I have a conservative record. Actions speak louder than words- while my opponents have been campaigning in previous cycles and losing one race after another, I’ve brought meaningful change that has resulted in a greater standard of living for my community. We need a congressman that will help our working-class district and help bring economic opportunity throughout NC CD-6. I did it as mayor and I’ll do it as our congressman by working with locally elected officials on plans specific to each town.

Mark Walker

Mark Walker

What is your occupation?-President of Advancing Hope, Inc., my consulting company

Why are you running?-I am running because I am the only proven conservative that can help secure the border and balance our budget. I am also the only elected Republican in the state to win the UNCF President’s award. No other candidate has more relationships across various communities.

What is the most important issue in your district and how do you plan to address it?-The most important issue in our district is to make sure the recovery of small businesses continue post-COVID. Two-thirds of jobs in the six district are from small businesses. Removing burdensome regulations and compliance issues are high priorities of mine, allowing these businesses to flourish in creating additional jobs.

What role, if any, should the United States have in the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts?-Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East, and as both a follower of Christ and someone with geopolitical experience, I believe it is in our national interest to have a strong Israel.

How should Congress address the issue of immigration at the U.S. border?-Follow the laws on the books. Reinstate the remain-in-Mexico policy for asylum seekers. Immediately deport illegals convicted of felons.

What sets you apart from your opponent?-I am the only proven conservative in this race. I am ready to hit the ground running on day 1 and pick up where I left off. Other candidates in the race will make promises about what they say they will do. I don’t have to make promises, voters can see my record.

Mary Ann Contogiannis

Mary Ann Contogiannis

What is your occupation?-Plastic Surgeon

Why are you running?-I am very concerned with the direction that our country has been heading in over the past 3 years. The wide-open southern border has compromised our national & personal security and needs to be closed with restoration of our immigration laws. President Biden has abdicated his most important duty - keeping our country & its citizens safe. This has led to a fentanyl crisis killing Americans and human & sex trafficking that has reached NC. Add to that the inflation related to Bidenomics, out of control federal spending, weak foreign policy and a struggling healthcare system that need to be addressed. Also, our personal liberties are slowly being taken away and must be restored.

What is the most important issue in your district and how do you plan to address it?-The wide-open southern border and its increasing crime rate. The border needs to be closed, asylum claims need to be processed as quickly as possible and illegals deported. If someone broke a law to enter the U.S., then they need to be deported.

What role if any should the United States have in the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts?-Regarding Ukraine, President Clinton signed a memorandum with the UK/Ukraine/Russia that basically said if Ukraine gives up its nuclear weapons, then the US & UK would protect Ukraine from aggression. However, it was not a treaty. So, this is more of a moral agreement. I cannot agree to support another country to protect its borders without closure of our southern border so we can protect our country and its citizens. If any further aid is given, it should be military supplies only, no cash & there must be a detailed accounting of how those resources were used as we have seen corruption within the Ukrainian government. Regarding Israel, Hamas wants to wipe Israel off the map, that cannot be tolerated. We must always stand against anti-Semitism and against terrorism. However, the same issue applies regarding closing our border to protect the US.

How should Congress address the border and immigration?- The southern border needs to be closed immediately, we need to complete building Trump’s border wall, asylum claims should be processed as soon as possible, deport illegals if they entered in violation of our immigration policies and go back to our existing immigration laws and policies.

What sets you apart from your opponent?-I am a strong conservative Republican and the most well-rounded candidate. I approach this position as being a servant leader to the citizens of the 6th district. My parents immigrated from Greece the right way and I am the result of the American Dream so I will work to close the southern border & restore our immigration system. My parents taught me to love my family, love God and my country. I am Pro-life, support the preservation of parental rights to guide their children’s education & upbringing, understand the importance of strengthening our military so we are respected as we protect our freedom, understand the business world (I am a small businesswoman), will protect Title IX, support the 2nd amendment, have strong leadership skills and have the medical expertise necessary to preserve Medicare and fix our healthcare system.

House District 73

Jonathan Almond (R) (Courtesy of: Jonathan Almond (R))

Jonathan Almond (R)

What is your occupation?-Controller for franchise restaurant management group.

Why are you running?-New maps gave me a representative that I do not agree with principally. God continued to put it on my heart to run and after praying about it I believe now is the time to get involved.

What is the most important issue you want to tackle in your district and how will you address it?-Against government overreach: As the government continues to grow, so does its desire to dictate how people live their lives. In recent years we have seen the government tell small businesses they are not essential. They told people they must give up their rights to decide how to protect their health by mandating masks. At one point, they even suggested you could not participate in society without a vaccine that was “safe and effective”. I will fight to limit government overreach and to keep the power with the people.

Should North Carolina legalize casinos?-No.

Holly Edwards (R) (Courtesy of: Holly Edwards (R))

Holly Edwards (R)

What is your occupation?-General Contractor

Why are you running?-The knowledge and experience I have gained as a small business owner and a prior local official, supporting jobs and a quality education system, working with local and state leaders, will allow me to continue to represent our citizens more effectively in Raleigh. I want to continue to be a pro-active voice and to continue to advocate for the priorities of our citizens.

What is the most important issue you want to tackle in your district and how will you address it?-We must continue to create and recruit good-paying jobs, emphasis on recruiting new industry and new businesses and strengthen our small businesses, in order for our citizens to be successful, productive and to be able to provide for their families. I support increasing the minimum wage and lowering income taxes, and providing training and educational opportunities - especially for our low-moderate income earners, our veterans and work-force families. I support a reassessment of the formulas used for budget allocations and re-evaluations for our high wealth vs low wealth county allocations.

Should North Carolina legalize casinos?-I am sensitive to the impact expanding casinos would have on our most vulnerable populations. I believe we would see an increase in our mental health issues, a negative impact on our family unit, both economically and structurally, and compromise the safety of our citizens. I would question and need additional facts and numbers regarding the overall impact vs the benefits as a revenue producer.

What if any reforms should be made to North Carolina’s alcohol laws?-North Carolina has enacted some of the strictest laws addressing use/abuse of alcohol and especially within our teen population and driving laws. Therefore, I believe we have effective laws, we just need to make sure they are enforced.

House District 82

Kevin Crutchfield (R) (Courtesy of: Kevin Crutchfield (R))

Kevin Crutchfield (R)

What is your occupation?-I am the founder and CFO of Casco Signs which I run with my wife Cheryl. We also manage three other businesses: The Crutchfield Group, a real estate holding company and equipment leasing operation; Castaway Properties, LLC, as the majority owner and managing partner; and Crutchfield Farms, a recent venture providing high-quality locally raised beef.

Why are you running?-A few months before the primary election in March 2022, I had a conversation with Cheryl about a desire for public service. Then I received a call, asking if I would consider running for the North Carolina House for District 83, which covers portions of Cabarrus and Rowan counties. I decided to run, because I saw it as an opportunity to give back and positively affect the quality of life for North Carolinians, including my children and 9 grandchildren. I have been an active member of the GOP for several years, and when this chance to further serve my community presented itself, with prayerful consideration, I stepped up to run for this office.

What is the most important issue you want to tackle in your district and how will you address it?-Some of the largest issues in my district and across North Carolina is human trafficking, inflation and the increased cost of living (inflation) I am working with individuals within the hospitality industry and local nonprofits to compose legislation that I plan to introduce during the short session that mandates training for hospitality employees and staff to identify and report suspected human trafficking victims. Additionally, to address inflation, I will continue to fight bureaucratic red tape to curb unnecessary government regulation that increases the cost of products and services provided by the small business community. By driving small business costs lower, we can reduce the cost our consumers must pay.

Should North Carolina legalize casinos?-We already have legal casinos in North Carolina, the question is how do we regulate the industry as North Carolina continues to grow. There are many issues affected by such a decision that must be considered. Our state leaders are looking for a means to reduce both personal and corporate income tax, allowing that money to stay in the pockets of those who earned it and allowing corporations to reinvest that money within our state.

What if any reforms should be made to North Carolina’s alcohol laws?-House Bill 768 passed in 2022 during the short session, made many changes to the ABC laws across the state of North Carolina. In 2023 Senate Bill, 527 was proposed to make more changes to the ABC laws of the state of North Carolina. It Is my observation that ABC laws will continue to evolve as social and economic impacts are understood from prior changes I know of no specific changes at this moment that have been requested by anyone in the industry, but I suspect they will change based on history.

Brian Ecchevaria (R) (Courtesy of: Brian Ecchevaria (R))

Brian Ecchevaria (R)

What is your occupation?-Financial Advisor, Entrepreneur

Why are you running?-Looking at my children, my aging parents, and the wife I promised to care for, I asked myself, what do you want life to look like ten years from today? Considering how things are going, I knew it was time to get more involved.

What is the most important issue you want to tackle in your district and how will you address it?-Besides cities like Charlotte acting as a sanctuary city, the rising property taxes are slaughtering homeowners. North Carolina needs a homestead exemption to protect us from aggressively rising property taxes. No one should be taxed out of their home.

Should North Carolina legalize casinos?-No.

What, if any, reforms should be made to North Carolina’s alcohol laws?-I have not given much consideration to North Carolina’s alcohol laws. However, in the spirit of limited government, the government should not be in retail alcohol sales.





House District 84

Jeffrey McNeely (R) (Courtesy of: Jeffrey McNeely (R))

Jeffrey McNeely (R)

What is your occupation?-Owner of G & M Milling Co.

Why are you running?-I’m seeking re-election to the NC House of Representatives. I have served District 84 for 5 years. Before that, I served 3 years as a Iredell County Commissioner. Before that, I served 16 years on the Iredell County Planning Board. This is the way I serve my friends and neighbors. I have gave 24 years of my life to helping make Iredell County a better place.

What is the most important issue you want to tackle in your district and how will you address it?-Controlled Growth/Farmland Preservation. Iredell is changing rapidly, and we must get ahead of the growth. I have been funding land conservation every budget since I got to the NCGA. I will always work to protect Agriculture in my County.

Should North Carolina legalize casinos?-I have no desire to see casinos grow in North Carolina.

What, if any, reforms should be made to North Carolina’s alcohol laws?-We just passed a comprehensive ABC bill in the last session. I don’t think we need to revisit it anytime soon.

