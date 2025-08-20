The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Charlotte City Council—District 6

CHARLOTTE — District 6 is an open seat. Republicans Krista Bokhari and Sary Chakra are running. The winner will face Democrat Kimberly Owens in November. Bokhari and Chakra did not respond to our candidate guide. We will update this guide with their answers if they submit them.

District 6 includes the southern part of the city, including SouthPark.

Krista Bokhari

Krista Bokhari

What is your occupation? Marketing Director

Why are you running? I’m running to be a strong voice for District 6 and help put an end to one-party rule in Charlotte. We need to stop the backroom deals, restore balance, and bring a much-needed different perspective to the conversation. We are losing good officers due to low morale, pay and benefit shortfalls while city leaders secretly hand out big payouts behind closed doors.

Neighborhoods are being reshaped while the community is begging for it to stop. All the while, basic services like traffic safety, storm drainage, and street repairs keep getting ignored.

Families in District 6 pay some of the highest taxes in the city. But what are we getting in return? Our most dangerous intersections are put on years-long waiting lists. My husband fought to bring our tax dollars back to the District but I plan to take this to the next level by collaborating with the neighborhood leaders and SPAN to create a District 6 infrastructure pipeline to collect and track the infrastructure needs in the district and ensure they are being addressed.

Charlotte is on the same dangerous path we’ve seen in other big cities where one party controls everything and no one is held accountable. That’s how you get broken systems, unchecked corruption, and decisions that hurt everyday people. I’m running to stop that from happening here in Charlotte.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Crime, congestion, and crumbling infrastructure are the issues residents feel every day, but the root cause that makes all of them worse is a lack of transparency and accountability in the City Council.

Too many decisions are made behind closed doors by a handful of insiders, while the public is left in the dark. I will address this by always telling the truth, even when it costs me, Speaking out on the Jennings payout likely cost me the interim District 6 appointment, but I refused to stay silent.

I understand how the Council operates, and I’ll respectfully challenge dysfunction head-on. I’ll advocate to disclose all settlements, limit closed-door sessions, and work to establish a citizen audit board. If a deal isn’t active litigation or a competitive negotiation, it should be public. Once finalized, every detail should be released immediately. Transparency can’t be a buzzword, it has to be a practice. That’s how we’ll fix the broken systems holding Charlotte back.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I’m cautiously optimistic about supporting it, but will be watching what happens from now until November closely. I’m thankful to the legislature for requiring road funding and maintaining local expenditures, but we must ensure transparency and accountability. We are asking for billions of dollars without a comprehensive plan. I know how important a transformational investment here is for Charlotte, but we must ensure it is done correctly. I won’t support it if it becomes another backroom deal over the next 3 months benefiting special interests instead of all of Charlotte. We need to make sure all of Charlotte sees transit improvements. We also need to make sure our leaders are leveraging the taxes we have already paid. We have had leadership visit the Capitol but for some reason no one is pursuing the Federal support available to us. I want to change that for our City.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? No. The secret payout was wrong and eroded trust. The Police Chief had no case. His very same ethics complaint was dismissed just 6 months prior. It was pushed through just days after my husband left Council, because with him gone a few leaders thought they could get away with it. I’ll be a voice for transparency and fight to end the fear-driven groupthink that led to this betrayal of the public.

What the community should be even more concerned about is how many of the current leadership treated the few council representatives who questioned the payout. This is why it is imperative we vote for checks and balances on this council.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? While Charlotte City Council does not have the legal authority to directly regulate wage rates or workplace conditions for private contractors at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the current decision-making process (where the mayor and a handful of council members blocked a committee discussion) only amplifies frustration and distrust in affected workers and the broader community.

Under the Wage and Hour Act the state preemption limits local control over contractor labor standards. That reality means council members cannot impose binding wage rules. That said, the refusal to refer the SEIU‑backed CASE ordinance to a committee signals a concerning pattern of decisions ‘baked’ behind closed doors without meaningful public conversation. A council committee is precisely where complex issues (like airport contracts, worker safety, training standards, and vendor selection criteria) should be debated transparently, not dismissed outright in a final vote.

We also must protect the CLT airport and the region’s economic engine, while doing so with the transparency that builds trust we are lacking in our community.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I’m the only candidate with the experience to provide balance of perspective and checks on one party rule. I have first-hand knowledge of the needs of the district and city operations and a proven record of community service working side-by-side with neighbors solving real issues. I understand the dynamics of the City Council and how it operates behind the scenes. I will challenge the status quo, speak plainly about unethical behavior every time I see it, and put our families, not political agendas, at the center of my decisions.

Sary Chakra did not respond to our requests for answers in the candidate guide.

For more information on this race, watch the Political Beat on August 24 at 11:30 am and 11:30 pm on WSOC and 10:30 pm on TV64.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the races. Below are their unedited responses.

(WATCH BELOW: 2nd Mecklenburg County chief deputy resigns in less than a year)

2nd Mecklenburg County chief deputy resigns in less than a year

©2025 Cox Media Group