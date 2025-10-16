The Political Beat Candidate Guide: CMS District 1

CHARLOTTE — Incumbent CMS Boardmember Melissa Easley is seeking re-election and facing two challengers, Bill Fountain and Charlitta Hatch. District 1 is composed of schools in northern Mecklenburg County. Click here for a list.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the races.

Their unedited responses are below.

Melissa Easley

What is your occupation? Current CMS School Board Member, District 1 Representative; Public school teacher of 15 years; small business owner.

Why are you running? I’m running for re-election because our students, teachers, and families deserve someone at the board table who understands what’s happening in our schools right now. I spent 15 years as a public school teacher, and I still tutor and stay actively involved in education today. This work isn’t just part of my past—it’s part of who I am. As both a former CMS educator and a current CMS parent, I bring a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities inside our classrooms. I’ve used my voice on the board to advocate for policies that support educators, improve student outcomes, and keep our schools safe and inclusive. I’m running because I know how critical it is to have a teacher’s voice at the table—and because I’m not done fighting for what our students and educators deserve.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most urgent issue is retaining and supporting certified educators—because the biggest driver of student success is having a qualified teacher in the classroom. While CMS doesn’t control base teacher pay—that’s set by the state—I’ve consistently made strong public statements about the need to improve it and worked with our county to ensure we offer competitive local supplements. During my term, I’ve also championed policies that protect teacher time, safety, and well-being. Moving forward, I’ll continue advocating at all levels and improving communication between the board, staff, and community to ensure educators feel heard, respected, and supported. When we invest in teachers, we invest in better outcomes for all students.

What role should AI have in the classroom? AI should be a tool, not a teacher. When used responsibly, it can help personalize learning, assist with language translation, and support students with different learning needs. But it’s not a replacement for skilled educators. In CMS, we’re just beginning to explore how AI can be integrated safely and ethically, and I believe it’s critical we move forward with strong guardrails, transparency, and clear professional development for staff. We must ensure that any use of AI enhances instruction—without widening equity gaps or compromising student privacy.

How would you assess student achievement in the district? Test scores are one measure, but they don’t tell the whole story. I believe student achievement should be assessed through a broader lens that includes academic growth, graduation rates, post-secondary readiness, and how effectively we’re closing equity gaps across race, income, language, and ability. I’m proud that under our current strategic plan, CMS has seen improvement in key areas—including K–8 literacy and Math 1 proficiency. We’re also making progress in increasing access to advanced coursework and career pathways. But we still have work to do, especially for our most historically underserved students.As a board member, I’ll continue pushing for data-driven strategies, targeted resources, and consistent accountability to make sure every student has the opportunity to succeed

What role should the CMS Board have in addressing hot button issues like immigration enforcement in the community? Our job as a school board is to ensure that every student feels safe, valued, and ready to learn—regardless of their background or immigration status. While CMS does not control federal immigration policy or enforcement, we do have the power—and responsibility—to protect what happens on our campuses. That means upholding policies that protect student privacy, making sure our schools remain safe, welcoming spaces, and sending a clear message that CMS will not be a place of fear or intimidation. Our schools must be safe havens for learning—not sites of disruption or trauma. It also means ensuring that teachers, staff, and administrators know their rights and understand how to respond if immigration enforcement activity occurs near school grounds. Just as importantly, we need to make sure families in our community are informed of their rights and know that our school doors are open to them.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I bring 20 years of experience in public education—as a teacher, parent, advocate, and current school board member. This work has been my life’s passion. I understand the classroom, the challenges our educators face, and the policies that shape student outcomes. On the board, I’ve done the work—reading every contract, asking the tough but necessary questions, and showing up prepared. I’ve also worked with colleagues across the political spectrum to do what’s best for kids. For me, this isn’t about pushing a personal agenda—it’s about putting students first and making decisions that move CMS forward. I bring experience, collaboration, and a steady commitment to our schools. To learn more about my positions on key issues, please visit www.easleyforcms.com.

Bill Fountain

Bill Fountain. Bill Fountain. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Retired Air Force Lt Col, business manager, and NC licensed, in the classroom, teacher. Now, a Candidate for CMS school board district one.

Why are you running? To restore academic excellence in CMS so parents can stop seeking other educational opportunities for their children. Too many students—nearly two-thirds—are not meeting grade-level standards in reading and math. I want to refocus schools on core academics, discipline, and character, ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Refocusing on the basics: reading, writing, math, and good character. I’ll work to improve discipline by removing habitual violent offenders from classrooms, support teachers by ensuring they have safe classrooms to teach in and expand school choice, so parents aren’t trapped in failing schools.

What role should AI have in the classroom? AI should enhance the teacher’s effectiveness, not replace human instruction. It can help with lesson planning and grading repetitive assessments, offer individualized practice and tutoring, and identify student learning gaps early; but AI cannot replace the human connection, mentorship, or moral guidance that good teachers provide. The use of AI must keep parents in the loop.

How would you assess student achievement in the district? CMS has pockets of excellence—but too many students are being left behind. CMS offers magnet schools, IB programs, and AP and alike courses where high-achieving students excel. Unfortunately, chronic absenteeism and inconsistent discipline policies undermine student achievement. With graduation rates at 84% and as of 2024, with about 39% of CMS students being proficient in math and 30% in reading suggests social promotions (not based on merit). Consequently, there is a need for academic accountability, instructional focus, and stronger leadership.

What role should the CMS Board have in addressing hot-button issues like immigration enforcement in the community? The Board should not use its platform to promote political agendas unrelated to education. It should remain focused on its core responsibility: preparing students for success and their well-being.

What sets you apart from your opponents? Unlike my opponents I do not support CMS’ social and political agenda that has undermined family values, tolerated violations to the student code of conduct, and steered children toward a victimhood mindset. I have the leadership, teamwork, and in the classroom experience to be an effective change agent in preparing students for success, empowering parents, promoting school choice, and upholding traditional values in our classrooms. Additionally, I have extensive, frontline experience to share from school systems that have a better educational track record than CMS.

Charlitta Hatch

Charlitta Hatch Charlitta Hatch. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Chief Data and Analytics Officer/ Deputy Director of Innovation and Technology for the City of Charlotte.

Why are you running? I’m running because of what’s happening in our country and right here in our community. Public education has become politicized when at its heart, it’s about our kids. Across the nation, divisive politics, teacher shortages, and policies that widen opportunity gaps threaten the future of our children. I can’t sit back any longer. I’ve spent nearly 20 years solving complex problems with strategy, innovation, and collaboration. Our district needs steady and experienced leadership to protect public education and prepare every student for the future. It’s time to Log In, Level Up, and Lead Forward—together.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most important issue is ensuring every child in CMS has access to an excellent education regardless of their zip code. For District 1, this means closing opportunity gaps in advanced programs, preparing for growth with transparent boundary planning, and ensuring digital equity even in high-resource areas. I will blend quantitative and qualitative data to identify barriers beyond test scores, strengthen partnerships for real-world learning, and expand mental health supports so all students feel safe, challenged, and prepared for the future.

What role should AI have in the classroom? AI should be used to support and empower teachers, not replace them. This is outlined in CMS’s current approach. When used responsibly, it can personalize learning, reduce administrative burdens, and provide real-time insights to help educators meet students where they are. I will build on CMS’s policy by ensuring ethical, transparent, and bias-free AI use, protecting student privacy, and guaranteeing equitable access to AI tools in every school. This means continuing educator training, engaging families and communities in decision-making, and preparing students with the skills they need to be ready for jobs that do not currently exist. By combining innovation with ethics, we can make AI a tool that works for all.

How would you assess student achievement in the district? Student achievement should be measured beyond test scores to capture growth, opportunity, and well-being. I would assess achievement through multiple measures: academic progress, equitable access to advanced programs, readiness for future careers, digital literacy, and social-emotional health. Using disaggregated data, we can identify gaps early, respond with targeted support, and partner with teachers, families, and students to ensure all learners can thrive.

What role should the CMS Board have in addressing hot button issues like immigration enforcement in the community? The CMS Board must ensure all students feel safe, supported, and able to learn regardless of immigration status. While we cannot control enforcement, we can protect student rights, safeguard data, educate families, and connect them with resources. We must train staff to identify trauma, increase access to counselors, and establish safe spaces, enabling students who have been impacted or are supporting a friend to process their experiences.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I am the only candidate who brings the combined perspective of a proud CMS graduate raising a 3rd generation of CMS students. I am a proven executive leader with nearly 20 years of experience in public and private sectors. My doctoral research in urban education centers family engagement and I am a recognized thought leader in AI, innovation, and data governance. I know how to use technology responsibly to expand opportunity, close gaps, and deliver measurable results. I don’t just talk about community. I’ve served it, led in it, and brought others with me.

