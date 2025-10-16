The Political Beat Candidate Guide: CMS District 2

CHARLOTTE — The incumbent in District 2 is not seeking re-election. Juan Hall is facing Shamaiye Haynes. District 2 is composed of schools in west Mecklenburg County. Click here for a list.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the races.

Their unedited responses are below.

Juan Hall

Juan Hall did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post his responses here if this changes.

Shamaiye Haynes

Shamaiye Haynes Shamaiye Haynes. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Non-Profit Executive.

Why are you running? I’m running because our kids deserve more than talking. They are entitled to effective and genuine solutions to closing the achievement gap. As an active constituent on the West Side, I’ve been doing the work for years: listening to parents, standing with educators, and making sure District 2 has a strong voice at the table.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most important issue is building trust and accountability in our schools. Families, students, and educators on the West Side often feel unheard, and that lack of trust keeps us from solving deeper challenges like achievement gaps, safety, and equity. The current Student Outcomes and Governance framework is a step in the right direction toward accountability, but we still have more to do.I will push for real avenues for parent and student voice, make sure resources reach the classrooms that need them most, and hold leadership accountable for measurable results. I’ve already been doing this work as a parent leader, advocate, and active constituent in District 2. I hope the voters of District 2 will help me to get elected so I can help to make sure accountability translates into action for our kids.

What role should AI have in the classroom? AI is becoming part of our everyday lives in ways we did not anticipate just a few years ago. I’ll be honest, it’s still new to me, and I remain cautious about its role in education. I believe AI can be a useful tool in classrooms, but it should never replace the fundamentals: students learning to read, write, think critically, and make informed decisions. If used thoughtfully, AI can support teachers and enhance learning, but AI is part of that future. Still, the heart of education must always remain with human connection, creativity, and understanding.

How would you assess student achievement in the district? Standardized testing is regulated at the state level, with federal requirements setting the minimum benchmarks. While these assessments play a role in accountability, they are too narrow to define student success on their own. Our district has often touted gains in growth, but we must also be accountable for more significant progress to ensure students master grade-level work and, when possible, excel beyond it. This is especially critical for students from low-income families, who are too often left behind when achievement is measured only by growth. We need a broader approach that includes coursework mastery, culturally responsive assessments, and supports that reflect the whole child.

What role should the CMS Board have in addressing hot button issues like immigration enforcement in the community? The Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board does not set immigration policy, but it does set the tone for our schools. We should do everything in our power and within the law to keep kids safe, protect their privacy, and make sure immigration enforcement never gets in the way of a child’s right to learn.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What sets me apart is my experience and not just as a parent or community leader, but as someone engaged and active in the school system, who has advocated for students within Title I schools and navigated the board’s processes from the outside in. I bring a clear policy vision rooted in evidence-based, culturally responsive strategies for closing achievement gaps and not just growth, but mastery, readiness, and whole-child success. My opponent brings energy and community engagement, which is important, but I bring the tested experience, insight, and strategic commitment that CMS needs to act and to deliver equitable outcomes for every student.

(WATCH BELOW: New CMS Police Chief vows to enhance school safety measures)

New CMS Police Chief vows to enhance school safety measures

©2025 Cox Media Group