The Political Beat Candidate Guide: CMS District 4

CHARLOTTE — Incumbent CMS Chair Stephanie Sneed is seeking re-election and facing two challengers, Robert L. Edwards and Jillian King. District 4 is composed of schools in east Mecklenburg County. Click here for a list.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the races.

Their unedited responses are below.

Robert L. Edwards

Why are you running? I’m running for the CMS Board of Education to help guide our students, families, and educators through today’s educational challenges, especially in East Charlotte’s District 4. My goal is to ensure every student, teacher, and parent feels supported, heard, and empowered. I aim to bring the Board a fresh vision grounded in real classroom experience and a deep understanding of what our schools and communities truly need to thrive. The reason for running is to address and provide solutions for the following:

· Strengthen Student Literacy: I’m committed to improving student achievement in math and reading by expanding evidence-based programs that meet students where they are and help them grow.

· Support and Retain Teachers: Teachers deserve competitive pay, respect, and the freedom to teach creatively. I’ll advocate for better salaries, classroom autonomy, and trauma-informed practices that foster safe, supportive learning environments.

· To build strong parent, local community, CMAE, and state legislation relationships: I believe in transparent communication and genuine collaboration between parents, teachers, and the community. As federal education policies continue to evolve, CMS must also strengthen its relationships with local leaders, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Association of Educators (CMAE), and both state and federal legislators to ensure that policies and funding truly support our schools and classrooms.

· Prioritize Mental Health: Students and educators need access to mental health resources that promote wellness, resilience, and emotional safety.

· Position CMS as a Learning District: My goal is to help CMS become a state and national model for equity, innovation, and excellence in teaching and learning.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? There are many important issues in our district, but the most pressing one is teacher retention. CMS is facing a significant teacher shortage and a widening gap in experienced educators, and that affects everything from literacy and math performance to student behavior and overall school culture. Teachers are the forerunners of education. They have the power to close learning gaps, improve literacy outcomes, and create safe, inclusive classrooms. Yet many of our talented, dedicated teachers are leaving the profession because of low pay, limited resources, heavy workloads, and a lack of personal and mental health support. When teachers struggle, our students suffer and it becomes a snowball effect across the district. I plan to address this head-on by working closely with organizations like the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Association of Educators (CMAE) to advocate for stronger teacher protections, competitive salaries, and better working conditions. I will also build relationships with our local, state, and federal legislators to push for sustainable education funding and policies that prioritize teacher well-being and classroom autonomy. Beyond policy, I want to create community partnerships with local businesses and vendors to provide discounts, resources, and incentives that help teachers in their personal lives. I also believe we must reward advanced education, teachers with master’s and doctoral degrees should be recognized and compensated for their expertise and the student debt they’ve accumulated in pursuit of excellence. As a special education teacher, compliance facilitator, and behavioral health professional, I’ve seen firsthand that when teachers feel valued, supported, and empowered, students thrive. Retaining great teachers is the foundation for improving literacy, closing achievement gaps, and restoring trust in CMS schools.

What role should AI have in the classroom? CMS is taking thoughtful steps to integrate AI into our schools. Thirty schools have been designated as “AI Champions,” and the district is developing guiding principles for both staff and students. My school happens to be one of those pioneering campuses. While tools like ChatGPT are currently blocked on CMS networks, the district is exploring secure, controlled platforms such as Google’s Gemini to ensure AI is used safely and effectively. I believe AI is a powerful tool when used responsibly. CMS is on the right track by identifying AI champions and prioritizing guidance before implementation. My vision is for AI to enhance, not replace, human connection and judgment in education. AI should be used to support adaptive tutoring, real-time progress monitoring, early warning systems, and data analysis that help teachers personalize instruction for every learner. I’d also like to see AI used as a teacher’s assistant, helping lighten workloads by streamlining parent communication, identifying learning gaps early, managing time efficiently, and offering instructional strategies tailored to student needs. Likewise, provide parents with easy to ready real time progress of their child’s academics and behavioral status. To prevent misuse, I would advocate for clear policies, teacher and student training, and strong privacy protections. Most importantly, I will push to ensure that every school, especially under-resourced ones have equal access to these tools so that AI helps close opportunity gaps, not widen them.

How would you assess student achievement in the district? I would assess student achievement through a whole-child lens that looks beyond test scores. This means combining academic data like growth in reading and math with progress monitoring, attendance, behavior, and social-emotional indicators. As a special education and mental health professional, I believe achievement should reflect individual growth, not just proficiency. I’d also advocate for using AI-supported data tools, AI can be used to accomplish this goal if used properly. Ultimately, this effort would reflectidentifying early learning gaps and provide timely interventions and remediations practices, ensuring all students, especially those in underperforming students and schools receive the support they need to succeed. This would also be helping school administrators to identify those teachers in need of support for personal and professional growth.

What role should the CMS Board have in addressing hot button issues like immigration enforcement in the community? The CMS Board’s role is to ensure that every child, regardless of background or immigration status has a safe, welcoming place to learn. While immigration enforcement is not the district’s responsibility, being that the board is a non-partisan responsibility the board must protect all students’ rights under local, state, and federal law to foster trust between schools and families. Our focus should remain on education, not enforcement making sure that all students feel secure enough to attend school, learn, and thrive. I’d also advocate for staff training and clear communication so schools can connect immigrant families with the community resources they need to succeed. Schools should be a safe zone for families clear of immigration concerns.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What sets me apart from my opponents is my unique blend of classroom experience, business consultant, behavioral health leadership, and community advocacy. I’m not just talking about education from the outside, I’ve lived it every day as a special education teacher, compliance facilitator, and mental health professional who’s worked directly with students, parents, and teachers across Charlotte. I bring over 20 years of experience in education, policy and curriculum writing, and behavioral health, with a proven track record of improving student outcomes, supporting teachers, and helping schools meet compliance and equity goals. My approach is data-driven but also deeply human, I understand that real progress happens when we address both academic achievement and emotional wellness. I’m also a business-minded leader who knows how to build partnerships, manage programs, and advocate for funding at the local and state levels. My goal is to bridge the gap between policy and practice making sure board decisions work for the people in the classroom. This will take a person like me with a fresh vision with real classroom experience.

Jillian King

Jillian King Jillian King. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? I am a former teacher and current stay-at-home parent.

Why are you running? With everything happening on a national scale in this country, my family was considering emigrating. I mentioned this to a friend who said “We have a few fights to lose first.” That struck me hard because I realized that I needed to fight with everything I had to protect my community right here at home. As a former teacher, I knew my experiences could bring a lot of value to the school board and that I live in a community that is consistently underserved in a lot of ways, but especially in the school system. I’m running because I want my children and the children of all my neighbors and community members to have every opportunity to succeed, no matter what area of the city they grow up in.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? There are a lot of issues tying for first place on my personal scale of “most important,” all of which are connected to one another. The biggest ones are equity and the achievement gap and also the mental health crisis we’re facing in this country. We need to start looking at children and education through a more holistic approach. Each child is a whole person with a lot of needs outside of the school system and receiving an education. No one can learn when they don’t feel safe. No one can learn when they’re hungry. No one can learn when they don’t have a home to go to when the school day ends. These are issues we need to be addressing by partnering with community organizations and by engaging whole communities and neighborhoods in the efforts of providing basic needs for all. We need to implement policies that don’t disproportionately hurt certain groups and veto any policies that do.

What role should AI have in the classroom?AI can be a force for good when we use it in the right ways. For example, it can be used to analyze large amounts of data to help experts pinpoint areas more at risk of food scarcity or poverty to allow us to direct useful aid. It can analyze large populations of plants and animals using sensors and cameras to aid in conservation efforts. It can look at medical data and be able to predict cancer and other diseases in patients before they even begin to develop symptoms, allowing for more preventative measures and earlier interventions. It can even use machine learning to help make the world more accessible for people with disabilities, like those who are blind or deaf. That being said, AI can never replace the human connection it takes to effectively teach. I think AI’s role in the classroom is to show students all the good that is possible with this advanced technology and teach them enough technical skills to allow them to pursue futures that utilize AI, but never to try to use AI to supplement the real teaching and learning that happens in the classroom.

How would you assess student achievement in the district? As an advocate for authentic instruction and project-based learning, I think assessments need to allow students to demonstrate a wide array of knowledge and skills and allow for variability in how that knowledge is organized or those skills demonstrated. I think we should use a student portfolio or learning record model where work throughout the year is kept for each student in a portfolio. An agreed-upon scoring guide is used to assess the work in the portfolio to see if the students are meeting grade-level expectations in each subject.

What role should the CMS Board have in addressing hot button issues like immigration enforcement in the community? CMS should see themselves as guardians and caretakers in service of the children and their families in the district. The policies set forth by the school board are a line of defense against immigration officers being allowed to barge into classrooms and take children right from their school desks. CMS should stand firm in keeping federal agents out of schools and doing whatever is within their power to protect the immigrant families in our communities.

What sets you apart from your opponents? It’s been a known issue that the current school board has a communications problem. The families and communities served by the school board should have direct, open, and accessible lines of communication to and from board members. I’m running on a platform of honesty and transparency. I will never ignore questions from reporters or constituents. I will never hide information or give nothing but vague, political responses. My only agenda is to be a voice for the families and communities served by CMS. What sets me apart is my experience as a teacher and my strongly-held conviction that an elected representative should do exactly that--represent--not try to push policies that serve to inflate my status with anyone.

Stephanie Sneed

Stephanie Sneed Stephanie Sneed. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Attorney.

Why are you running? I am running for re-election at a time when proven leadership is needed most. For nearly a decade, I have stood, served, and fought for the children, families, and educators of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. This is not just a role I hold, it is a responsibility, a calling, and a commitment to ensuring that every single student has access to the opportunities they deserve. Over the years, we have made real progress. We’ve strengthened our commitment to academic excellence, worked to close gaps that have persisted for far too long, and created pathways for students to graduate prepared, whether that means being enrolled in higher education, enlisted in service with a high-skill position, or employed in meaningful, gainful work. But progress is fragile, and the work is far from finished. Now more than ever, our schools and our children’s futures demand leadership that has already been tested, leadership that can withstand pressure, leadership that has proven its ability to deliver. At the heart of this work is one undeniable truth: every child deserves a supported, highly qualified teacher in the classroom. Our educators are the backbone of CMS, and when we invest in them, we invest in our children’s future. Teachers must not only be well-trained and highly skilled, but also supported with the resources, professional development, and respect that allows them to thrive. Strong schools are built on strong teachers, and strong communities are built on strong schools. But I know we face real challenges. We live in a time when the very foundation of public education is being tested, where resources are stretched thin, where the value of teachers is too often overlooked. These are not small challenges, but I do not shy away from hard fights. In fact, I lean into them. Because our children’s future is worth fighting for. I am not new to this fight. My journey has been one of resilience and persistence. I began this work not for recognition or title, but because I believe in the transformative power of education and in the promise that every child holds. I ran and lost before, but I did not walk away. I stood back up. I kept serving. I kept fighting. Because this work is bigger than me, it is about ensuring that every child, no matter their zip code, race, or family circumstance, has the opportunity to succeed. That is why I am running for re-election: to protect the progress we’ve made; to push for even greater success and to keep standing in the gap for students, families, and teachers. I am still here. I am still standing, still serving, and still fighting for our kids. I will continue to fight until every student in CMS has what they deserve, a supported, highly qualified teacher, strong schools, and a future filled with opportunity.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most important issues facing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are student outcomes, workforce (teachers and staff), engagement, and the legislative environment. First, student outcomes. While we have made meaningful gains, we must go further. The Board has set aggressive five-year academic goals in reading and math, as well as a post-graduation goal that every student will be enrolled in higher education, enlisted in the armed services or a high-skill specialty, or employed in a career with a living wage. We are holding the Superintendent accountable for executing a strategic plan to meet these goals, and through bi-monthly reporting, we are seeing progress that is significant and real. But I know we cannot stop here, I will continue pressing for resources that support achievement, closing the opportunity gap, providing mental health services, and strengthening collaboration with key community partners. I was a key advocate for expanding the Board’s vision to include not just academic excellence, but also real preparation for life after graduation. For the students who are not going to college, I am committed to ensuring they graduate with pathways to meaningful employment. Second, our workforce. The single most important factor in student success is a highly qualified, supported teacher in every classroom. Over the past three years, the Board has secured teacher supplements, raised the minimum wage for all non-certified employees to at least $20 per hour, and established an educator recruitment and retention division. Those are steps forward, but the challenge remains: North Carolina ranks 43rd in the nation for teacher pay and 48th in per-pupil spending. At the same time, nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars are being diverted over a decade to private school vouchers. These are systemic challenges, but I will continue to fight for competitive pay, stronger benefits, and the resources necessary to keep great teachers in CMS classrooms. Third, legislation. Legislation has been a challenge for school systems within our state and across the county. As Chair, I and the IRC have led one of the most robust legislative advocacy efforts in the state. This past session, 40 bills were introduced on our behalf, and we achieved 7 of our 18 legislative priorities. I continue to hold intergovernmental engagement events to ensure that our community’s voice is heard and that our state and federal representatives understand the real impact of their decisions on our students. Finally, community engagement. Public education does not succeed in isolation. While CMS has over 400 partnerships, we must expand and deepen these connections. We need the community, businesses, nonprofits, faith leaders, and families to lean in like never before. Our schools cannot be left to carry the full weight of solving systemic inequities alone. In my next term, I will advocate for expanded partnerships that link our students to internships, mentorship, workforce training, and mental health resources. At this moment, when public education is being challenged in ways we have never seen before, CMS needs leadership that is proven, resilient, and unafraid to fight for what is right. I have been that leader. I have stood, served, and fought for our children and I am still standing, still serving, and still fighting to ensure every student in Charlotte Mecklenburg has access to strong schools, supported teachers, and real opportunities for their future.

What role should AI have in the classroom? AI is here, and it cannot be ignored. The question is not whether AI will shape education, but how we ensure that in a way that strengthens teaching and learning.CMS is ahead of many districts in this work. We have already engaged our community to hear directly from parents, teachers, and students on how AI should be incorporated into our schools. This year, every CMS student will receive grade-level AI literacy training so they understand not just how to use AI, but how to use it wisely. Every CMS employee will complete foundational training in AI and data privacy, ensuring that our staff are equipped to protect students while leveraging new tools. And 30 of our schools will be piloting the use of AI in their classrooms, allowing us to know how to shape policy and usage. Ultimately, AI must be seen as a tool, not a replacement for teachers, but an enhancement to teaching and learning. Our responsibility is to ensure it is used in a way that supports instruction, protects student privacy, and prepares our students.

How would you assess student achievement in the district? The Board of Education has made improving student performance the cornerstone of our work, and we have set aggressive five-year academic goals that make clear what success looks like for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. These goals focus on measurable improvement in reading and math proficiency, as well as ensuring that upon graduation every student is either enrolled in higher education, enlisted in the armed services or a high-skill specialty, or employed in a career that pays a living wage. The Superintendent and district leadership are charged with executing a strategic plan that aligns to these goals. That plan must stay laser-focused on the fundamentals that drive achievement: high-quality instruction, datadriven accountability, and intentional investment in closing achievement gaps. One of the most critical strategies is ensuring that a highly qualified, supported teacher is in every single classroom. Teachers are the frontline of student achievement. That means not only recruiting the best educators, but also retaining them by providing meaningful professional development, strong leadership support, and compensation that reflects the importance of their role. In CMS, we have already raised the minimum wage for employees, secured teacher supplements, and created a division focused on recruitment and retention. Accountability is another cornerstone. The Board requires the Superintendent and staff to report bi-monthly on progress toward these academic goals. This is not optional it is how we ensure transparency and measure whether the strategies in place are moving the needle. Early signs from these reports show that progress is happening. We are seeing improvements in reading and math proficiency, and schools previously identified as low-performing are beginning to show meaningful growth. But I am clear this is not enough. Finally, this work cannot rest solely on the shoulders of CMS. Public education is a community project. To truly close achievement gaps and move schools off the state’s low-performing list, we need businesses, faith leaders, nonprofits, higher education, and families at the table. Today CMS has more than 400 active partnerships, but that must expand. Every student should have access to mentors, internships, and experiences that connect their learning to the real world. At a time when public education is under pressure like never before, this is the work that matters most, ensuring that every child in every school has a fair shot at success. The stakes are too high for half measures. That’s why I have stood, served, and fought for these goals, and why I will continue to push until every CMS school is a place of excellence.

What role should the CMS Board have in addressing hot button issues like immigration enforcement in the community? Although CMS does not control federal or state legislation, our responsibility is always clear, the focus must remain on students. Regardless of immigration policy decisions made outside of our authority, we have an obligation to ensure that every child who walks into a CMS classroom is supported, safe, and able to learn. That means making operational adjustments with students’ needs at the center. It also means communicating clearly and consistently across the system from the Board to administration, teachers, staff, and families about what federal or state decisions mean for our schools. Those communications must do three things, define the impact, explain how CMS will respond, and give everyone the information they need to implement changes effectively. Equally important, we must recognize that communication cannot be one and done. It has to be layered and repeated across multiple platforms: in-person meetings, virtual trainings, written guidance, press briefings, social media, and direct outreach to families. People need to hear the message more than once and in more than one way to feel confident their children will be supported. Finally, there is always an opportunity to advocate. We must use every avenue available including public statements, intergovernmental relationships, and community partnerships to make sure the impact on CMS students is understood by decision-makers. At the end of the day, hot-button issues like immigration are about real children with real futures. And my commitment as a Board member has always been this: no matter the political debate, our students will remain at the center of every decision we make.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What separates me is that I bring proven leadership, lived experience, and an unshakable commitment to children at every level of my work. I am not running on promises alone, I am running on a record of standing, serving, and delivering for students, families, and teachers in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. As Chair of the Board of Education, I oversee a $2 billion budget, 19,000 employees, and the futures of more than 141,000 students across 186 schools. That is not theory, that is responsibility. I also bring the perspective of both a parent and a professional. As a current CMS parent, I know firsthand what families expect and deserve from our schools. And as an attorney with a background in labor and employment law and child protective services, I understand not only the policies but the human impact of the decisions we make for children, teachers, and families. Beyond my professional role, I have lived a life of service and leadership in this community, whether it is leading the Black Political Caucus, a Girl Scout leader, a founding member of the West Side Education Think Tank to volunteering at my kids schools my commitment to students has been unwavering. Ultimately, what makes me the best choice on November’s ballot is this; I have the vision, the proven leadership, and the relentless drive to ensure that every child in CMS has access to a supported teacher, a strong school, and a real pathway to success. I have stood, I am still standing, and I will continue to serve and fight for our children until that vision becomes reality.

(WATCH BELOW: New CMS Police Chief vows to enhance school safety measures)

New CMS Police Chief vows to enhance school safety measures

©2025 Cox Media Group