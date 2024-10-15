The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Congress District 12

CHARLOTTE — General elections in North Carolina are set for Nov. 5, and many statewide offices have candidates in the running from the Democratic and Republican parties.

District 12 includes most of the city of Charlotte. Incumbent Democrat Rep. Alma Adams is facing Republican Addul Ali.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the race.

Below are the unedited responses from the candidates.

Alma Adams

What is your occupation? United States Representative for North Carolina’s 12th district.

Why are you running? For me, there are four necessities that all people require to live a quality life – affordable and accessible healthcare, access to healthy and nutritious food, fair and affordable housing, and a quality, first-class education. These essentials, which I call “the 4H’s,” should not be political issues; they should be rights guaranteed to all people. I believe this because I know personally how hard it is to survive without them. I’ve never forgotten where I came from and I’ve always striven to be a Congresswoman who opens doors of opportunity for all people. I will continue to be a stakeholder representative who fights to make Congress focus on the issues that matter most to the people of my district. What matters to you, matters to me.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? I will continue to advocate for, and support the increase in funding allocated to, programs that address access to higher education, safe, affordable housing, as well as affordable, quality healthcare. This includes funding for HBCUs and the IGNITE infrastructure bill. I will prioritize the Child Tax Credit and programs aimed at eliminating hunger and poverty. I will address our maternal health crisis as co-chair of the Black Maternal Health Caucus and co-sponsor of the Momnibus Act. I will always fight for a woman’s right to choose. Reproductive issues are private medical issues between a woman and her doctor. Abortion is healthcare. I will fight tooth and nail for Roe v. Wade to be the law of the land again.

What should the federal government’s role be in legislating abortion? The Supreme Court’s decision overturning the right to abortion care is fundamentally wrong. The Supreme Court greenlit forced pregnancy, taking away the right to bodily autonomy for women. We now have a state-by-state patchwork that denies women equal protection under the law. We must make reproductive freedom the law of the land. Reproductive issues are private medical issues between a woman and her doctor. Abortion is healthcare. I will fight tooth and nail for Roe v. Wade to be the law of the land again.

What role should the United States have in the conflict between Israel and Palestine? Israel is an American ally and America supports Israel’s right to defend itself. The United States government holds immense diplomatic power to save Israeli and Palestinian lives, and I remain hopeful that diplomacy will prevail, in the interests of preserving human life.

What sets you apart from your opponent? As co-founder of the Black Maternal Health Caucus, I have led efforts to combat high mortality rates among Black women during childbirth and pushed for the Momnibus, a package of twelve bills focusing on better maternal health outcomes and reducing the disparities in women’s health. As co-founder and chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU caucus, I have led the fight to keep Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as sustainable options for low-income, first-generation college students – just like myself. As a member of the Congressional Safe Climate Caucus, I am pushing for strong and proactive environmental policies that combat climate change, curb pollution, invest in renewable energy and promote sustainable development solutions. I have been endorsed by the Friends of the Earth Action and also received the highest grade of 100 from the League of Conservation Voters.

Addul Ali

Addul Ali Addul Ali. (Addul Ali.)

What is your occupation? I am the co-founder of TUC Media.

Why are you running? I am running for Congress because it is time for the working class to have representation that knows what they are going through. I am running because career politicians like my opponent have made life harder for everyday people by voting for party agendas and not for the best interests of the people.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The biggest issues facing our community are the rise in homicides and the lack of upward economic mobility. I plan to address the crime issue by forming a US House District 12 Community Task Force to develop and implement solutions to the rise in youth crime in our city. I will address the upward economic mobility issue by introducing my first piece of legislation called the MAITT ACT (More Americans in Technology and Trades) This legislation will assist parents and students in transitioning to careers in technology and help young people identify a career path in the trades like plumbing, electrical and welding. This bill will ensure that the underserved schools have the same access to CTE programs and support our community colleges.

What should the federal government’s role be in legislating abortion? I do not believe the federal government should be in people’s bedrooms and hospital rooms. In other words, I do not support a federal abortion ban.

What role should the United States have in the conflict between Israel and Palestine? The United States should support our allies however I do not support continued funding for foreign wars. I also stand in solidarity with both the Jewish and Palestinian people who want peace.

What sets you apart from your opponent? What sets me apart from my opponent is the fact that I am only 46 years old and have not spent the last 30 years in government. I am also different because I am truly invested in the success of this district. I live and work here, my children were born and raised here, and are the products of Charlotte Mecklenburg schools.

