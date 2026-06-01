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Second arrest made in connection to 14-month-old’s death in Morganton

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE: Burke County Sheriff's Office
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MORGANTON, N.C. — A second arrest has been made in the death of a 14-month-old in Morganton.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says Gracie Cook has been charged with murder.

Gracie Cook

Cook’s arrest comes after an investigation dating back to last year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest made after monthslong investigation into toddler’s death

Samuel Hensley was initially arrested and charged with second-degree murder on May 21.

On Nov. 7, 2025, the sheriff’s office responded to a cardiac arrest call at 2509 NC 18-US 64, Lot 26, Morganton.

When they arrived, deputies found a deceased 14-month-old boy.

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