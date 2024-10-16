The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Congress District 14

CHARLOTTE — General elections in North Carolina are set for Nov. 5, and many statewide offices have candidates in the running from the Democratic and Republican parties.

District 14 includes part of Mecklenburg County and all of Burke, Gaston and Cleveland Counties. Republican Tim Moore is facing Democrat Pam Gennant.

Below are the unedited responses from the candidates.

Tim Moore

Tim Moore

What is your occupation? Attorney and small business owner

Why are you running? To help put America back on the right track. In Raleigh, I helped lead a team of conservative lawmakers who lowered our taxes, reduced excessive government regulations, and turned North Carolina into an economic powerhouse. Washington has lost its way, and we need a new team of conservative leaders with a proven record of results, not words.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Secure the border. Joe Biden has put all Americans at risk with his open border policies. I will support President Trump and make sure we have the funding in place to close the border once and for all.

What should the federal government’s role be in legislating abortion? If legislation were introduced in Congress, I would support a 15-week bill with exceptions.

What role should the United States have in the conflict between Israel and Palestine? We need to stand with Israel and all our allies to stamp out terrorists who want to destroy our country and our way of life.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I have a record of proven results. When Republicans took over in Raleigh, we had record debt and an out-of-control state government. Today, we have a lower tax rate, rapidly expanding businesses and a growing state that allows everyone to keep more of their hard-earned dollars. I believe in empowering people, not the government, and I plan to bring that same philosophy to Congress.

Pam Gennant

Pam Gennant did not respond to the candidate questionnaire. We will update the page with their responses if we receive them.

(WATCH BELOW: Wake County resident challenges NC’s ballot selfie ban)

Wake County resident challenges NC’s ballot selfie ban

©2024 Cox Media Group