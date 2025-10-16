The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Cornelius Board of Commissioners

CHARLOTTE — In addition to mayor, Cornelius voters will decide who serves on the Cornelius Board of Commissioners. Six candidates are seeking one of 5 seats in this race. Voters can choose up to 5 candidates.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the race.

Their unedited responses are below.

John P. Caldwell

John P. Caldwell did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post his responses here if this changes.

Robert Carney

Robert Carney did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post his responses here if this changes.

Michael DeVoney

Michael DeVoney did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post his responses here if this changes.

Colin J. Furcht

Colin J. Furcht Colin J. Furcht. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? IT Sales with Honeywell.

Why are you running? My commitment to this town is why I’m running again. Having been a Commissioner for two years and currently on the Planning Board, my priority is reasonable, manageable growth focused on more business and staying focused on road projects to build up our infrastructure.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Traffic. While most of the current growth comes from projects approved years ago, we can certainly impact traffic today by not approving anymore high-density residential projects and adding more local businesses. Most of our traffic comes from folks outside of Cornelius. Having more businesses locally means less drivers from out of town using Cornelius as a cut through to I-77.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I agree that this should be up to the residents. I’m not 100% convinced we are a mass transit town, but I am open to the discussion.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? As a current Planning Board member, we see these frequently. Common sense, impact to the community and does this set a good/bad precedent are all things I look at before approving a rezoning request.

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? Since I have worked and continue to work with the current Board, there is nothing significant that I don’t agree with.

What sets you apart from your opponents? Since 5 of us are running as a slate/team, the value I bring compared to the new candidates is knowledge, tenure and experience. I understand how the process works. I have great relationships with our representatives in Raliegh, and I have a proven track record of smart decisions that have enhanced the quality of life here in Cornelius.

Susan Johnson

Susan Johnson did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post her responses here if this changes.

Michael D. Osborne

Michael D. Osborne did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post his responses here if this changes.

Todd Sansbury

Todd Sansbury Todd Sansbury. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Diagnostic/Laboratory Sales Leadership.

Why are you running? I am running for my 3rd term to continue our plan and goal that Cornelius is a small, growing community that needs to maintain its small-town atmosphere while providing outstanding services and amenities to citizens.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most important issue is traffic. We have several road projects underway to mitigate and re-route traffic. We also crafted specific actions to enhance safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles, while addressing the rise of motorized recreational vehicles.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? It’s really up to the voters. My goal is to talk to as many citizens and business owners as possible prior to the vote. We need solutions for traffic, options will be expensive, and we need citizen involvement to make it work.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? I consider several items including current land use and zoning, amenities of the petition that enhance Cornelius quality of life or add something that we need and are currently missing, and most importantly, citizen input.

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? The last 2 years, recommendations from staff have included a tax increase, and I voted to reduce or remove the increase altogether.

What sets you apart from your opponents? Often, elected officials seem tone deaf to citizens and believe they know more and can make better decisions. I disagree. Citizens are smart and engaged and strategic and I’m different from my opponents because I genuinely listen, engage in productive dialogue, and vote to positively impact the majority of Cornelius.

