The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Cornelius Mayoral Race

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Incumbent Cornelius Mayor Woody Washam is facing two challengers, former Commissioner Denis Bilodeau and Kenny Campbell. In 2023, Washam defeated Bilodeau by 5 votes, one of the closest races in the state.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the race.

Denis P. Bilodeau

What is your occupation? Retired Insurance Executive.

Why are you running? I am running for mayor to bring real, urgent action to the issues that matter most to our community. For years, residents have voiced concerns about traffic bottlenecks and inadequate infrastructure, yet too little has changed. It’s time to break the status quo and deliver results.

What is the most important issue and how do youplan to address it? Traffic congestion and the lack of adequate infrastructure improvements are harming our quality of life. We can no longer simply wait for NCDOT improvements to take place. I will work with our town board to quickly implement town-managed road improvements as well as operational changes to address critical issues.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? Cheerleading for the transit tax has provided an incomplete picture. As mayor, I will deliver a balanced review of the benefits and vulnerabilities associated with the PAVE Act. I will ask our residents to make an informed choice given the pros and cons. At this time, I will personally be voting against yet another tax on our citizens.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? First and foremost , I will consider the input of our citizens when evaluating a rezoning request. The project must deliver a desired amenity without causing harm to our roads or infrastructure.

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with?I The board, mayor and several town managers have traveled to Washington DC as a group to lobby for Federal grants. In addition, the board has approved funds to hold annual budget meetings at an out-of-town resort. As a result, the travel expenses for our local elected officials have skyrocketed over the past few years due to wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars. Travel to DC would have a greater impact if the mayors of the Lake Norman towns representing over 200,000 citizens pursued common regional issues as a group in DC. I am also certain that our local business owners would appreciate the added business provided by in-town budget meetings.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I am a candidate with a broad business background and proven leadership skills. Recently retired, I will focus on town responsibilities full-time. I will be mayor for all Cornelius citizens.

Kenny Campbell

Kenny Campbell did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post his responses here if this changes.

Woody Washam, Jr.

What is your occupation? Banker and Current Mayor.

Why are you running? To assure current road projects are complete without delay and sustain negations on green space land acquisitions through long standing relationships.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Transportation and roads. Eliminate the gridlock and control growth at or less than our current less than 1% levels.

How are you voting on the sales tax increases referendum for transit, and why? Yes, because of road funding of $6M for Cornelius.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? Citizen input.

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? Current board has been thoughtful, articulate and committed to what’s best for the town. I support all incumbents and they support me.

What sets you apart from your opponents? Sound leadership, experience, deep relationships, and a track record of accomplishments in my 12 years of service plus I have a lifetime of commitment as a native of the town.

