The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Court of Appeals Seat 12

CHARLOTTE — General elections in North Carolina are set for Nov. 5, and many statewide offices have candidates in the running from the Democratic and Republican parties.

Voters will decide who sits in three seats on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Republican Tom Murry is facing Democrat Carolyn Thompson for Seat 12. Democrat Ed Eldred is facing Republican Valerie Zachary for Seat 14 and Republican Chris Freeman is facing Democrat Martin Moore for Seat 15.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the races.

Below are the unedited responses from the candidates.

Tom Murry

Tom Murry Tom Murry. (Tom Murry.)

What is your occupation? State prosecutor; Major, NC Army National Guard; Associate law school teacher.

Why are you running? I’m running because I believe the Judicial Branch is the last line of defense to protect the freedoms enshrined in the Constitution. As a Soldier and as a State prosecutor, I have taken an oath to defend the Constitution. My commitment is to treat every person with dignity and respect in every case and provide equal protection under the law.

What is your judicial experience? In the judicial branch, I have served in a variety of roles from State prosecutor to Chief Legal Counsel to the Chief Justice. Additionally, I have served as a Judge Advocate in the NC National Guard for over 10 years assisting Commanders in maintaining good order and discipline as well as helping Soldiers, their families and military retirees legal matters including wills and estate planning, family law, and consumer protection issues.

What qualities are most important to this role? Judges should be fair, impartial and committed to defending the Constitution and protecting law and order.

What is your judicial philosophy? The plain words of our Constitution should serve as the primary guide when interpreting laws. The judiciary is a co-equal branch of government and I believe in judicial restraint not judicial activism by legislating from the bench. Public trust is undermined when judges make decisions based on their political views.

What sets you apart from your opponent? Whether as an Army Veteran, former legislator, community pharmacist, or State prosecutor, I have earned a reputation as an effective advocate who achieves common sense results. I have a broad range of public and private sector experience and have helped people for over 23 years. As a former legislator, I understand separation of powers and believe in judicial restraint. I know how laws are made and as a State prosecutor, I understand how laws are executed in the courtroom. This is why two law enforcement groups have endorsed my candidacy.

Carolyn Thompson

Carolyn Thompson Carolyn Thompson. (Carolyn Thompson)

What is your occupation? Judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals

Why are you running? I am running to retain my seat because I am qualified to continue to do the job and committed to serving the people of North Carolina by rendering opinions without bias or political agendas. I believe in the oath I have repeatedly taken as a civil servant, which is to uphold the laws and Constitution of this state with fairness, impartiality, and without favor. The people need judges who will defend their promise to uphold precedence regardless of political policies and activism.

What is your judicial experience? I am the incumbent judge for seat 12 on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Before my appointment by Governor Roy Cooper, I served my community and state for over 27 years as a trial attorney, District Court Judge, Superior Court Judge, and Deputy Commissioner in the NC Industrial Commission. I am the only candidate for seat 12 with trial and judicial experience.

What qualities are most important to this role? Integrity, experience, and commitment to justice without political favor.

What is your judicial philosophy? True justice is independent of political affiliation, divisive ideologies, and social differences. The laws and Constitution must be upheld equally and without favor.

What sets you apart from your opponent? Not only am I the incumbent entrusted with this position, but I am the only candidate for seat 12 with trial and judicial experience. I am already doing the hard work and making the hard decisions for our citizens all over the state. My opponent is the sponsor of the voter ID bill in 2013 that started our state down a path of questioning the validity of citizens’ votes. My opponent contends that he is currently a prosecutor in the 11th Prosecutorial District but has been on leave from that office for over a year.

(WATCH BELOW: NC elections workers carefully prepare mail-in ballots for early voting)

NC elections workers carefully prepare mail-in ballots for early voting

©2024 Cox Media Group