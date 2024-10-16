The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Court of Appeals Seat 15

CHARLOTTE — General elections in North Carolina are set for Nov. 5, and many statewide offices have candidates in the running from the Democratic and Republican parties.

Voters will decide who sits in three seats on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Republican Tom Murry is facing Democrat Carolyn Thompson for Seat 12. Democrat Ed Eldred is facing Republican Valerie Zachary for Seat 14 and Republican Chris Freeman is facing Democrat Martin Moore for Seat 15.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the races.

Below are the unedited responses from the candidates.

Martin Moore

What is your occupation? Attorney and Buncombe County Commissioner.

Why are you running? I am running because I believe that everyone across our state deserves judges who are committed to integrity, fairness, and equal justice for all. I believe that our Courts should reflect the people and values of North Carolina. Every person should feel confident that their judges will hear their case and rule on the merits, not focus on partisanship and extremist beliefs.

What is your judicial experience? I have significant appellate experience, both working as co-counsel and lead counsel, on civil and criminal cases before the North Carolina Court of Appeals, North Carolina Supreme Court, and federal appellate courts. I have also presided as chair over a quasi-judicial board in Buncombe County.

What qualities are most important to this role? Two of the most important qualities for any aspiring judge are transparency and integrity. After the 2018 election, the legislature made our judicial elections partisan and it is critical that as candidates, we are direct and candid about our values and what we believe justice and equality mean.

What is your judicial philosophy? Rather than select a single label, I am committed to rule of law and equal justice for all. I believe each case should be decided on the merits. Political beliefs and extremist buzzwords should never come before applying the law in a just, transparent manner.

What sets you apart from your opponent? I have appellate experience as well as experience in both civil and criminal courts. I believe it is important that aspiring judges have experience practicing before the Court on which they wish to serve. In addition to years of experience as a trial attorney, I have experience working on cases before the North Carolina Court of Appeals and North Carolina Supreme Court. As an elected Commissioner, I understand the importance of clear, well-reasoned appellate decisions and the challenges local communities face when extremism prevails over applying the law in a just and fair manner.

Chris Freeman

Chris Freeman did not respond to the candidate questionnaire. We will update the page with their responses if we receive them.

