The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Davidson Board of Commissioners

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson voters will decide who serves on the Davidson Board of Commissioners. Six candidates are seeking one of 5 seats in this race. Voters can choose up to 5 candidates.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the race.

Their unedited responses are below.

Ryan Fay

Ryan Fay Ryan Fay. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Director of Operations at a local Automotive Dealer Group.

Why are you running? I am currently serving my second term, and fourth year, as a Commissioner in the Town of Davidson. While I am extremely proud of the accomplishments I, and my fellow board members, have had over the previous four years, I have learned that the cogs of government, even at the small-town municipal level, move slowly. Reflecting upon my time in office, I believe I still have some unfinished business from my original campaign. With that in mind, I have decided to run for re-election.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? As a Board and a community, we have shifted a heavy focus toward Affordable Housing and Living in Davidson. We developed an Affordable Housing Plan and are currently evaluating the potential of affordable housing opportunities on Town-Owned Land. Programs like the Essential Home Improvement, Urgent Home Repair, Rental Subsidy and Tax Assistance Programs will allow existing homeowners to remain in their homes and ease the financial burden of homeownership. Affordable housing must remain a focal point of the town. We have put a lot of effort into our Affordable Housing Plan and review of our Town-Owned land. But the work has just begun, and it is my goal to continue to help flesh out these opportunities. Davidson has long been the thought leader in this category, and I look forward to helping us remain in that position.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? This is a very personal decision for residents of Mecklenburg County, and I strongly encourage voters to educate themselves, ask questions and attend public awareness events. For me personally, I will be voting in favor of the referendum. Not only am I a proponent of public transportation, but the dollars allocated to Davidson for roads (over $3 million in the first year) is a game changer for our small town. These monies will allow us to greatly enhance our vehicle and pedestrian networks while also allowing us to free up financial resources to put toward our Capital Improvement Plan.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? Davidson has been, and continues to be, very purposeful when it comes to growth. At the forefront of that purposeful growth is our community and citizen driven plans. From our Comprehensive Plan, Mobility Plan, Historic Preservation Plan to our Parks and Recreation Master Plan, our citizens drive how and where Davidson grows. Our passage in 2023 of the Utility Service and Annexation Criteria Policy reinforces our commitment to these plans and allows developers to know, up front, what we expect from development in our town. If their project adheres to our policies, their pathway is straight forward. If it does not, then we rely upon our planning department and citizen feedback to help drive what will, and will not,be developed in Davidson.

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? As a sitting member of the current board, I am proud of the direction we have taken over the past 4 years. Have we been perfect, certainly not. Have we always agreed, no. But at the end of the day, we are all open and candid with one another and work to arrive at the best solution for the Town of Davidson. So long as each member is willing to share, listen and adapt, I think the Board will serve in the best interest of the community and town.

What sets you apart from your opponents? As I enter my third election, I have made it clear each time that I don’t run against other candidates but rather for the Town of Davidson. My experience over the past four years has taught me a lot about municipal government and how best to function within a team of leaders. I have interacted with electeds from our neighboring communities and have existing relationships that are valuable to helping accomplish our town’s goals. I have a desire to finish projects we have started during my tenure including: design and financing of the new Fire Station 1, affordable housing initiatives and, should it pass, the Red line and corresponding garage and Town needs associates with the project. I want to help facilitate the Clark Row and Linden Mill developments from their design into projects that will enhance our downtown area . I have truly enjoyed my past four years and ask for the opportunity to continue working on these projects and for the citizens of Davidson.

Steve Justus

David Lusk

David Lusk David Lusk.

What is your occupation? Government relations and advocacy consultant.

Why are you running? I believe in encouraging civic engagement and empowering constituents to be influential voices when interacting with their lawmakers. I also value public service. My career has been dedicated to government relations and citizen advocacy, having worked for a committee in the US House, the legislative departments of national associations and nonprofits, and now running my own public affairs company. For the past 25 years, I have focused on bridging the gap between constituents and public officials, equipping advocates to persuasively engage lawmakers and drive change on the issues that matter most. Running for Commissioner is an extension of that focus.

Davidson is thriving and I want to contribute to its continued success. I support the Town’s mission and values, and I’m inspired by the talented staff and leaders, past and present, who have helped shape a community that is widely admired across North Carolina and beyond. But I also recognize the real challenges ahead: ensuring affordable housing, promoting responsible and environmentally friendly development, maintaining public safety, expanding access and opportunity while preserving our unique character as we grow.4

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? One of our most important, shared challenges will be managing growth so that Davidson remains affordable and retains the charm and character we all cherish. Having attended many Town meetings over the past two years, I would continue Town Hall’s current path seeking workable affordability solutions. I have lived through the unintended consequences of poorly planned growth and disjointed policy, from my time living in Northern Virginia’s booming economy to lessons learned in my hometown in southwestern Pennsylvania as it imploded, and I know the stakes. We should recognize where other communities faltered and avoid those missteps while incorporating their successes to our Town’s advantage. Davidson deserves leaders who understand how to anticipate those challenges, listen carefully, respond thoughtfully, and work collaboratively with its residents.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I support the proposed sales tax increase for transit because expanding mobility options for Charlotte and surrounding communities is essential. As our region grows, so must our investments in rail as a viable, efficient way to move people. Major cities like Washington, D.C., and even smaller ones like Providence, R.I., show the value of strong rail connections, including to airports, and I’ve seen those benefits firsthand. Equally important is a dedicated funding source, which this tax would provide. D.C.’s Metro has declined considerably over time largely because it has always lacked that stability.

This proposed increase is a consumption tax, not a mandatory levy on income or property. With about 30% of Mecklenburg County’s sales tax revenue coming from people who live outside the county, residents here wouldn’t shoulder the cost alone - visitors and commuters would help fund it. Charlotte should learn from the shortcomings observed elsewhere and commit to building a reliable, lasting transit system with rail at its core.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? I believe rezoning petitions should weigh both the risk of congestion and the impact on Lake Norman, our vital local resource and economic engine. I would also factor into my decision making when rezoning might encourage car-free living that reduces traffic, as is often the result of well-planned, mixed-use developments.

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? At this time, I am aligned with the actions and decisions of the current Board of Commissioners.

What sets you apart from your opponents? This year’s field of commissioner candidates is strong, and Davidson will be well served regardless of the outcome. Still, I bring a distinct perspective shaped by over 30 years in legislative affairs and advocacy, coupled with a degree in Business Economics from Brown University and one in Public Policy from Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

From my experiences on Capitol Hill to leading the advocacy efforts for national associations and nonprofits, and even my work with the company that pioneered online advocacy, I’ve spent my career helping people have a voice before their elected officials. That background has taught me how to listen, build consensus, and turn ideas into action, the same approach I’ll bring to serving Davidson. Since 2010, I’ve guided award-winning advocacy programs for nonprofits, associations, and Fortune 500 companies and trained more than 15,000 advocates nationwide how to work constructively, often across the aisle, with lawmakers at every level of government.

Why does this matter? Because Davidson doesn’t operate in isolation. Our decisions intersect with county, state, and federal policy. Effectively navigating that landscape requires someone who understands how to build influential, bipartisan relationships to ensure our Town’s priorities are heard and acted upon.

Today’s divided political landscape can be a harsh reality. Davidson needs to constructively engage with officials at all levels to advance the interests of our Town. As the popular Washington saying goes: “You’re either at the table or on the menu.” I can help secure Davidson a seat at that table.

Tracy Mattison Brandon

Tracy Mattison Brandon Tracy Mattison Brandon. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Campus Minister.

Why are you running? I am running for re-election to the Town of Davidson Board of Commissioners to continue building a Davidson that preserves its character, values community engagement, and prepares the next generation to lead with purpose and hope.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Affordable Housing-I plan to advocate for public-private partnerships, rental assistance programs, community land trusts and faith-based initiatives.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I publicly support the referendum. I believe that it will provide relief to the traffic congestion, equitable transit, reduce environmental impacts, improvements to CATS, and funding for road improvements in the Charlotte/Lake Norman region.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? I will consider the impact on the surrounding community, consistency with the Town’s comprehensive plan, and concerns of the community.

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? I have disagreed with the decision to decrease the frequency of the commissioner community chats from monthly to every other month.

What sets you apart from your opponents? With more than four decades of leadership and community activism, I am committed to bringing people together, building a stronger Davidson and leading with a justice-centered voice.

Autumn Rierson Michael

Autumn Rierson Michael Autumn Rierson Michael. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? High School Civics/Government Teacher at Community School of Davidson in Davidson, NC (former nonprofit leader and lawyer).

Why are you running? I am an incumbent running for re-election to the Davidson Town Board of Commissioners this fall. I’ve served on the Board for eight years, including the last two years as Mayor Pro Tem. I believe that I bring a deep understanding of the complex issues facing Davidson in the next few years. I’m so proud of all we have accomplished together as a community—but there’s more important work ahead of us. With the potential for transit coming to Davidson, thoughtful leadership on historic preservation, community planning, and housing affordability is more vital than ever. I’m committed to keeping Davidson a place that honors its past while planning wisely for its future.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Transit: As you all know, the one-cent sales tax for transit will be on the November ballot for voters to decide on. The sales tax would support road and infrastructure projects, as well as potential transit from Charlotte to the Lake Norman area. It will be very important for our Town leadership to be involved stakeholders at every single step as this project potentially moves forward, including the placement of a potential station in the Town of Davidson, in a place and manner that is in keeping with our historic community.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I am in full support of the sales tax increase ballot referendum for transit. I do believe this is a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for regional transit, and we must act now. I am not naïve, however, and recognize that it is possible that there can be unintended consequences on our small, unique community, be it gentrification and displacement, threats to lower-density historic properties, and overall development pressures. I do think moving forward with transit, however, is the right decision for this time and place in our community’s history. Consistent with my message when I first ran for office eight years ago, however, we must ensure that our community maintains its unique character, sense of place, and affordability while also allowing access to public transit for all the economic and public amenities that Charlotte has to offer.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? While each “rezoning petition” in Davidson is unique (thus, it is hard to have a blanket answer to this question), I would consider whether the petition/request is aligned with our Davidson planning ordinances, particularly related to the protection of community character and our sense of place.

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? I am on the current Board of Commissioners in Davidson, so I generally agree with their/our decisions. I did vote against the budget several years ago, because I had concerns that the tax increase was too great at the time.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I am a 20-year resident and four-term incumbent with deep knowledge of the Davidson community and command of how town government works. I am deeply embedded in our local community, and care immensely about our town. I think that I have the ability to take the long view about decisions we make, and work hard to be a bridge builder between disparate groups and people in the community and region.

Connie Wessner

Connie Wessner Connie Wessner. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Executive Director, Davidson Housing Coalition.

Why are you running? I am running for Davidson Town Board because I want Davidson to partner more constructively with the considerable talent, experience, and commitment that our Town’s local nonprofits, civic groups, and individual citizens offer the community. These organizations and people are as central to Davidson’s vitality as its businesses and retailers. Creating more synergy between citizen-founded and -led groups brings diverse voices and skillsets to the table, adding dimension to the way we chase opportunity, address challenges, and nurture an important source of elected leadership.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Davidson is an incredibly fortunate and well-resourced community, but we know not everyone who contributes their talents daily has access to the quality of life many of us are lucky enough to claim here. There’s still more we can do more to foster, support, and encourage emerging community leaders to move into elected decision-making roles and work together to open doors for everyone who lives in Davidson.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I will vote for the sales tax increase to support transit, because Mecklenburg County residents desperately need an adequate and sustainable public transportation system that puts fewer cars on the road, improves pedestrian safety, and encourages the use of alternate transportation, including bicycles, buses, and trains. Still, it bothers me that as a state we seem only to want to build critical infrastructure through regressive taxes and privatization. Shifting costs to the people who can least afford it is a short-term solution that in the end takes a toll on all of us.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? It’s important to consider the broader impact of development on the Town infrastructure that in the end serves and supports it. Opening a route to the highest and best use of a parcel should include an evaluation of how well the project ultimately serves the interests of the whole community. Projects should address affordable housing needs, connect with existing neighborhoods and roads, and contribute to long-term sustainability and wellness factors, including tree cover, outdoor spaces, and pedestrian safety.

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? I think that sort of Monday morning quarterbacking sets up the winners v losers mentality that discourages good people from running for office in the first-place. When I don’t agree with the Board, I look for ways to engage its members directly. I’m not at all interested in starting arguments. It’s never productive, and it’s certainly not in the best interest of building the relationships that sustain and strengthen a community.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I think what I offer voters is nearly 3 decades of being an actively engaged member of the Davidson community. I’ve been a board member and leader of many of our local nonprofit organizations. I spent 15 years as a public school leader at Community School of Davidson, learning from and helping to support the Town’s next generation of leaders. I have previous experience on both the Town’s Planning Board and Board of Commissioners, having served two terms on the latter. When I’ve seen opportunities to step in and serve my community, I have, most recently as the co-chair of our Pedestrian Safety Task Force.

