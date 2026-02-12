The Political Beat Candidate Guide: House of Representatives District 10

CHARLOTTE — District 10 includes Lincoln, Catawba, and Iredell Counties in the United States House of Representatives.

Republican candidate Pat Harrigan is running to maintain the spot he claimed last year.

On the Republican side, Harrigan is facing a primary challenge from Matthew Sin. On the Democratic side is West Caudle, Ashley Bell, Mir Yarfitz, Ralph Scott, Jr., Marcus Pearson, and Harry Morley

Sin did not respond to our candidate guide. If we receive his response, we will post it.

West Caudle (D)

West Caudle (West Caudle)

What is your occupation? Small Business Owner and Corporate Management Professional

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? We have been in an affordability crisis for years and that crisis coincides with other crises that threaten our democracy (or Constitutional Republic, for the civics experts). The two most significant drivers to where we are as a country today have been the extension of individual rights to corporations and the Citizens United decision handed down in 2010 by the US Supreme Court. These have allowed the deepest pockets to control much of how our country has worked and legislated by allowing an unlimited amount of money to be spent to influence our elections and laws. Before any meaningful change will occur, this unlimited power and influence must be overturned and the power returned to the people by ending Citizens United. We do this by amending our Constitution to establish that individuals have rights that do not extend to corporations and organizations. When politicians on both sides of the aisle are not bought and paid for, then and only then can we work to pass legislation that supports workers and increases wages, guarantees benefits and the opportunity to retire after working hard, and delivers on making the American dream a reality for all that work for it.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? The United States cannot act as the world’s police force. Nations have the right to self-determination and sovereignty and those principles should be defended through international alliances and diplomatic organizations where at all possible. I support reducing the impacts of the military-industrial complex that has run out of control against our national budget. As Republican President, and Supreme Allied Commander in WWII, Dwight D. Eisenhower warned as he left the White House in 1961, “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex…The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”

I will always stand against the sale or transfer of American military equipment and weapons that are used against innocent men, women, and children or could be used to instigate international conflict. While I will always support countries like Ukraine against foreign invasion.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? The data does not support that there is an increase in the number of illegal immigrants being removed from the country over the numbers removed during the Obama or Biden administrations. What we have seen are authoritarian tactics aimed not at actually addressing illegal immigration or taking violent criminals off the street, but in an attempt to coerce state and local governments that did not deliver for this administration in past elections. The US Attorney General, Pam Bondi, admitted this is a recent letter to leaders in Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota. Meanwhile, undertrained and unqualified hires into the federal immigration enforcement apparatus have murdered multiple American citizens exercising their Constitutional rights, while violating the due process rights that every individual has under the Constitution. Propaganda is a powerful tool and we see on a daily basis the severe impacts it has on many Americans.

What has to happen to actually address immigration in this country is that laws must be passed that establish legal, affordable, and structured pathways to citizenship for long-term, law-abiding immigrants who work, pay taxes, and contribute to their communities. We must secure our borders and ports of entry utilizing cutting-edge technology and increase the number of well-trained and qualified immigration enforcement professionals at these key locations. There has to be a focus on increasing the number of immigration courts and judges so that cases can be handled accurately and efficiently, cracking down on businesses that take advantage of immigrant workers to keep wages low, and providing expedited legal status for workers in critical sectors like agriculture, construction, healthcare, education, and manufacturing.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I have great respect for anyone that steps into the political arena. Rarely is electoral politics a friendly place. Each of my primary opponents are good people, with honorable intentions. As for what sets me apart from them? Having heard each of them speak on multiple occasions they have really great ideas but lack a realistic understanding of how the job of representing the people really works or how to implement any of their proposals. As a member of Congress we are only one voice out of 435 members, and therefore it is imperative that who is elected and sent to Washington is able to build coalitions and contribute meaningfully to Congress through its intended functions of deliberation and compromise. In politics if there isn’t a plan, there isn’t a promise; you have a slogan.

Being born and raised in the 10th District also allows me to understand what my other opponents do not seem to get about what happens after the March 3rd primary. The nominee will have to start campaigning and giving voters that have not elected a Democrat in this district since 1964 something that gives them the courage to cross the aisle. Because with gerrymandering it will take a majority of unaffiliated voters and a decent portion of Republicans voting for the Democratic nominee to defeat the current MAGA representative. And I trust that the voters in the 10th are tired of having someone that is supposed to represent their interests and promote this place we love and call home be anything but a representative for us. Pat Harrigan has abandoned any moral compass his West Point education instilled in him. His freshman term in Congress has been highlighted by policy that does little to nothing for the people of this district. Highlighted by votes that repeatedly make life harder, healthcare less accessible, and send the cost of almost everything skyrocketing.

Ashley Bell (D)

Ashley Bell (Ashley Bell)

What is your occupation? Physician associate and educator

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Yes, there is an affordability crisis. Housing costs have skyrocketed, healthcare is unaffordable, groceries are too expensive, and childcare is both inaccessible and expensive.

On housing - restrictions should be placed on private equity’s ability to purchase homes. First time homebuyer assistance should be implemented. More safe, affordable housing should be built, and builders who are willing to do so should receive subsidies if they meet requirements on timelines and quality.

Healthcare - we must accomplish Medicare for All. Congress has kicked this can down the road for too long. We should cap prescription drug prices and support independently owned healthcare practices who are at risk from being swallowed by greedy profit driven corporate medicine entities, which not only ruin working environments and increase costs, but decrease quality of healthcare provided.

Basic childcare should be free for working families, and we have to increase availability and institute universal pre-K. Paid family and sick leave should be standard.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? Venezuela: The motives of this administration with regard to Venezuela are both unclear and suspect. Recently we discovered that the administration is selling Venezuelan oil and depositing proceeds in off shore accounts. This is blatantly corrupt and Congress must expediently investigate and intervene. Venezuelans have a right to live in a democratic environment, led by their own leaders, and the United States should exit involvement as soon as safely possible.

Ukraine-Russia: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an illegal war of aggression against a sovereign nation. Ukraine has the right to defend its people, its democracy, and its borders. The United States should stand with our allies to uphold international law and deter authoritarian expansion, because what happens in Ukraine affects global stability and our own security. At the same time, we owe Americans honesty and accountability. Support must be strategic, transparent, and paired with rigorous oversight so taxpayer dollars are used effectively and corruption is prevented. Our goal should be a just and lasting peace—one that protects Ukrainian sovereignty, strengthens democratic alliances, and reduces the risk of wider war. Standing for freedom abroad and responsibility at home are not in conflict; they are inseparable.

Israel-Palestine: The US should recognize Palestinian statehood. Israel has repeatedly violated cease-fire agreements and we must stop funding their attacks on Palestinians. If we continue, we are continuing to fund an Israeli genocide on Palestinians. The United States of America should be contributing to peace and recovery, not aiding the opposite.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? Immigration reform and enforcement are necessary - but NOT the way this regime is doing it.

DHS and their unlawful, unethical, often violent actions have caused terror in communities across the country. Kristi Noem is incompetent and should be impeached. We must abolish ICE. They have done irreparable damage to local law enforcement agencies who already struggle with maintaining trust in their communities. Nobody will ever trust ICE again and their treasonous acts cannot be “fixed.” They must be abolished and replaced with a law abiding, organized, well trained, and competent alternative. Furthermore, a pathway to citizenship must be established for law-abiding, hardworking, tax paying immigrants who contribute to our society

What sets you apart from your opponents? I was the first Democratic candidate to file to run in this race. I am the only woman in this race, and thus, I am the only candidate who can understand and speak to the injustices and challenges women face in our society from both a personal and professional standpoint.

I am the only candidate in the race with firsthand experience in both healthcare and education, both of which I have advocated for at a national level. I have extensive experience advocating for my profession in Washington DC and in Congress, and I visit DC about once a month to do so.

I have written legislation that includes real solutions to pressing issues, and as a Courage Candidate with Citizens’ Impeachment, I (and 70+ other candidates) have committed to filing articles of impeachment on Day 1 of our term - if Trump is already impeached, we will continue with other corrupt officials.

Finally, I am experienced in, and unafraid to, call out corruption on a large scale, having collaborated with the WSJ, Chronicle of Higher Education and the US Department of Education (prior to 2025) to expose an edtech company that stole millions of dollars from students and universities, and provided substandard education. This led to their bankruptcy within the year. I have always been willing to fight against corruption in all forms, and I’ll continue that in Congress.

Mir Yarfitz (D)

Mir Yarfitz (Mir Yarfitz)

What is your occupation? History Professor

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? My top priority is to make this country affordable. No matter how hard we work, life seems to get harder: electricity and grocery prices keep soaring, along with the impossibility of healthcare and childcare prices. Immediately, I plan to introduce a $20/hour minimum wage, tied to future inflation. I aim to move to make healthcare more affordable, introducing universal healthcare policies which some call Medicare for All. At this point, the majority of the American people are beyond fed up with the “healthcare” system. I would immediately move towards a major overhaul, especially targeting insurance companies, hospital mergers, and the various other inflection points that destroy so many families’ lives: healthcare should be about patient health, not corporate profits. I will push to subsidize childcare, helping to ease the burden on families. Electricity should be accessible to all, and I will support investments in sustainable grids and energy efficient technologies. Taxes should be progressive, simple, and fair. In the wealthiest country in the world, all working people should be able to afford a home. We need reasonable rents and a fair shot at owning our own homes and land. I will support laws to stop out-of-state developers and billionaires from buying up properties, manipulating housing markets, and unfairly increasing rents. Nobody should have to sleep outside: we need to reform shelter programs and expand wraparound and harm reduction services. Young people should be able to expect to live better than their parents, not worse, and should not have to rely on inter-generational wealth to guarantee a stable home.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? I will fight for the dignity and self-determination of people around the world, from Venezuela to Greenland. Our foreign policy should leverage our tremendous global influence to promote peace, human rights, and representative democracy. Stop endless wars. As a Jew who believes that Palestinians are not my enemy, I will insist that Congress listen to the support that the majority of Americans feel for the Palestinian people. The US should recognize Palestinian statehood, regardless of whether or not a two-state solution is currently viable. We should push the government of Israel to immediately stop the genocide, apartheid, and Mar-a-Lagification of Palestine. None of this is good for Jewish people around the world; and it is not antisemitic to insist that everyone deserves human rights. No matter how you feel about the Maduro government in Venezuela, the people of the country deserve to decide their own government: as a historian of Latin America, I can say that past United States interventions in the politics of our Southern neighbors has not resulted in greater freedom for ordinary people. In Ukraine, I believe that we should continue our long-standing alliance with Europe, in support of democracy and against the expansion of Russia’s autocracy.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? I decided to run for this seat after ICE came to Charlotte in November. I went down to East Charlotte from Winston-Salem to help protect my immigrant neighbors from illegal and immoral abuses. As a descendant of East European Jews, I recognized what I saw there to be state-sponsored terrorism: armed masked thugs terrifying a largely non-criminal civilian population. When ICE turned to other parts of NC, I started working with other community members in Forsyth County, both immigrants and allies, to protect our neighbors from unconstitutional, warrantless detentions. This is not the right approach to solving our country’s problems with immigration: concerns with the employment of immigrants should be addressed with employers, not by picking up random grandparents and children off the street. The vast majority of those detained now are not criminals. Law enforcement should focus on actual crime, and obey the law when detaining anyone: that means judicial warrants, due process, habeas corpus, and basic human rights. All federal agents should be unmasked, use body cameras, and provide their badge numbers. As a Congressman, I will push efforts to rebuild the entire immigration system from the ground up. We need functional asylum pathways as well as routes to citizenship for folks already in the country who have been contributing to our economy. I will also redirect much of the newly assigned, wasteful funding going towards DHS back into other social programs which have been hollowed out.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I am the only candidate in this race with long-standing experience in both political organizing and education. As a historian, I have studied the faults in our political system: excessive corporate influence; barriers to people’s political participation; intense polarization and red tape that make government barely function. I have been motivated to fight bullying and systemic oppression from a young age, and since moving to Winston-Salem in 2013 I have organized with my neighbors, colleagues, and students to make this world more survivable for everyone. My historical perspective and diverse local, national, and international connections make me the ideal candidate to beat Pat Harrigan and help make Congress govern again.

Ralph Scott, Jr. (D)

Ralph Scott Jr (Ralph Scott Jr)

What is your occupation? Retired

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Yes I do think affordability is at a crisis level.

These are the ways I would like to use to help

the middle class.

1 earned income tax credit expand that to

100000 for married with children.

2 Universal health when pay your taxes your done.

3 Taxes.CEOs who make more than 100x

there workers at 75% above the 100x threshold.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? The US has a debatable position in Venezuela.

The US at the very least be arming Ukraine.

Israel conflict we should working avenues

to bring a conclusion.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? I fine with cracking down on illegal immigrant.

But he trying to authoritarian methods that

I can not support.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I have a good working knowledge of economics.

Marcus Pearson (D)

Marcus Pearson (Marcus Pearson)

What is your occupation? Civics Teacher at Page High School

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Yes, North Carolinians are facing an affordability crisis—from healthcare and housing to everyday goods. One step we can take is bringing tariffs down to 10% or even 0%, which would encourage domestic manufacturing, create more jobs, increase wages, and help bring prices down. Combined with policies that support small businesses and make healthcare more accessible, we can tackle the affordability crisis with practical solutions that improve daily life for families across our state.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? The United States should promote stability, human rights, and peaceful solutions in these conflicts. In Venezuela, we should support democracy and protect human rights without overreach. In Ukraine, we should provide aid to defend sovereignty and deter aggression while encouraging a negotiated end. In Israel-Palestine, we should support security, humanitarian relief, and efforts toward a lasting, negotiated peace.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? As a first-year Congressman, I do not support President Trump’s crackdown because of the ways ICE has been used to separate and harm families. I believe ICE has a role in enforcing immigration law, but their budget should be reduced, and they should work closely with local law enforcement to focus on serious criminal cases. My policy priorities include hiring more judges and officers and providing better technology to secure the border, so we enforce the law fairly while protecting communities and families.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What separates me from my opponents is my hands-on, people-first approach. In 2024, I ran for District 72 in the State Assembly, and during that campaign I sat down with voters at their kitchen tables and listened to their everyday needs. I focus on practical solutions that improve daily life, like lowering tariffs, supporting local jobs, and making healthcare more affordable. I don’t play partisan games—I work directly with the people, keep my word, and deliver results for our community.

Harry Morley (D)

Harry Morley (Harry Morley)

What is your occupation? I am an Exceptional Children’s Specialist at Speas Global Elementary school

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Yes there is an affordability crisis for our families. Lowering the cost of living would be my top priority. That means reducing prescription drug prices, stopping price gouging, and extending Affordable Care Act premium tax credits that working families rely on for affordable health insurance. It also means demanding transparency and fairness in energy billing, protecting veterans’ benefits, and investing in broadband, transportation, and health care infrastructure especially in rural and small-town communities.

Addressing the environment and climate change is essential to affordability and long-term stability, not separate from it. Communities are already paying higher costs from extreme weather, utility strain, and infrastructure damage. We must invest in clean energy, resilient infrastructure, and environmental protection while helping communities understand and adapt to these changes, so families, farmers, schools, and small businesses are prepared not to be left behind.

I would seek committee assignments that allow me to deliver real, practical relief for all constituents in North Carolina’s 10th District protecting public education and our environment as foundations for a stable economy and a livable future.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? Except in cases of immediate self-defense, the president should seek authorization from Congress before initiating military action abroad, as required by the Constitution. This ensures accountability, public debate, and shared responsibility for decisions that put American lives at risk.

That standard is especially important amid rising global tensions, including recent actions and rhetoric involving Venezuela, Ukraine, Greenland, and NATO allies.

Military force should never be used casually or unilaterally.The United States should recommit to providing aid and support to countries in need, helping them build strong, sustainable economies that improve the lives of their people. We must also renew our cooperation with the United Nations to promote global stability and shared responsibility. Rather than using economic coercion or threats, we should engage constructively with other nations and their citizens, fostering partnerships based on respect and mutual benefit. We must support countries when they are unfairly attacked with aggression

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? No. I do not support immigration enforcement tactics that undermine constitutional protections or due process. The Constitution begins with “We the People,” not “We the citizens,” and its protections including the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition on unreasonable searches and seizures and the Fifth Amendment’s guarantee of due process apply to all people within the United States.

I do believe the immigration crackdown has had significant collateral effects on residents with legal status, including U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and mixed-status families. Aggressive enforcement practices have led to fear in schools, workplaces, hospitals, and places of worship, discouraging people from seeking medical care, reporting crimes, or fully participating in their communities.

We can enforce immigration law while still respecting civil liberties and human dignity. Our history shows that waves of immigrants including Irish, German, and Italian families in the late 19th and early 20th centuries strengthened this country when they were given due process and the opportunity to contribute. We should uphold those same principles today.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I believe the Democratic Party must remain firmly committed to equal rights for all, especially women and historically marginalized communities, whose voices have too often been ignored or silenced. That commitment is essential and non-negotiable.

At the same time what separates me is that I believe we need to do a better job engaging working-class people across races and backgrounds, including those in manufacturing, construction, and skilled trades. These workers, men and women alike help build and maintain the infrastructure and economy we all depend on.

Progress should not operate like a pendulum that leaves anyone behind. We should be helping people understand how all communities fit into a shared civic and economic future, grounded in dignity, opportunity, and equal rights. Inclusion works best when it expands the table rather than shifting who gets pushed aside.

Pat Harrigan (R)

Pat Harrigan (Pat Harrigan)

What is your occupation? U.S. Representative; former Army Special Forces officer and small business owner

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Yes, there’s an affordability crisis, and people don’t need Washington to explain it to them. They feel it when their health care bill jumps again, when buying a first home feels impossible, and when everyday expenses keep stacking up faster than their income.

Health care is a big part of that problem. Costs have been rising for years, and the system just isn’t working for most families. That’s why there’s been so much focus on the enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits. Those subsidies were expanded during COVID, they lowered premiums temporarily, and they helped some people stay insured. I understand why counties and hospitals worry about losing them, because when people go uninsured, those costs don’t disappear, they get shifted onto local systems.

But the hard truth is that subsidies haven’t made health care affordable. They’ve masked the problem while prices continue to rise underneath. Premiums are still going up sharply, even after years of expanded credits, because the Affordable Care Act doesn’t control costs. Extending subsidies again just papers over a broken system, sends more taxpayer dollars to large insurance companies, and leaves families right back where they started a year later.

If health care only works when Congress keeps renewing emergency subsidies, then it isn’t working. Families don’t need another temporary patch. They need lower prices. That means real competition, real consumer choice, real price transparency, and fewer incentives that reward middlemen instead of patients. Until we deal with those drivers, affordability won’t improve, no matter how often Washington extends subsidies.

Housing is the other pressure point I hear about constantly. In too many communities, working families are getting priced out because they’re competing against large institutional buyers with unlimited capital. That’s why I introduced the Families First Housing Act with Rep. Josh Riley. It gives families the first chance to buy certain federally backed homes before large investors move in, a practical step to help level the playing field.

Affordability isn’t complicated. It’s about whether people who work hard can afford health care, buy a home, and feel like they’re getting ahead instead of falling behind. That’s the lens I bring to this, and that’s what I’m focused on fixing.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? The United States should approach Venezuela, Ukraine, and Israel with the same core discipline: act decisively when American security is at stake, stand firmly with our allies, and avoid drifting into open-ended conflicts without a clear objective.

In Venezuela, the threat to the United States was never theoretical. A narco-terrorist regime collapsed a country, drove mass migration, trafficked drugs that killed Americans, and opened the door to hostile foreign powers in our hemisphere. That threat has now been confronted. The role of the United States going forward is not occupation or nation-building. It is ensuring criminal networks do not reconstitute, preventing outside adversaries from filling the vacuum, and maintaining pressure so Venezuela does not again become a source of instability that spills directly onto the American homeland.

In Ukraine, the United States has an interest in preventing a wider war in Europe and deterring aggression, but that interest has to be matched with accountability and an end state. Americans are right to expect transparency for the resources we send and seriousness about how this conflict ends. Our role should be to press for a durable resolution that stops the killing, protects U.S. interests, and does not lock us into an indefinite proxy war with no plan and no oversight.

In Israel, the situation is clear. Israel was attacked, its citizens were taken hostage, and it has every right to defend itself and eliminate the threats on its border. The United States should stand firmly with Israel, deter Iran and its proxies, and help ensure the conflict does not widen into a regional war.

Across all three, the principle is the same. American leadership works best when it’s strong, focused, and tied to clear objectives. As someone who’s seen the cost of bad strategy up close, I believe our goal should always be security and stability, not endless involvement, and not walking away when leadership is required.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? Yes, I support President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, and I say that because I’ve seen what happens when laws aren’t enforced.

When people question these policies, I understand where that skepticism comes from. Nobody wants chaos, cruelty, or families caught in the middle. But what we’ve had for years wasn’t compassion, it was neglect. We allowed violent offenders to cycle through the system, we told local governments they could ignore federal law, and we asked families to live with the consequences.

In North Carolina, more than a thousand ICE detainers have gone unhonored. That means people who were already arrested for serious crimes were released back into communities instead of being transferred to federal custody. Parents feel that failure. Law enforcement feels it. Victims live with it.

President Trump’s approach brings clarity back into the system. Federal agencies are working together again. Operations are focused on criminal illegal aliens, not random enforcement or political theater. The goal is simple and serious: remove people who are here illegally and have demonstrated they pose a real risk to public safety.

Real reform starts with enforcement. Local jurisdictions must cooperate with federal authorities. ICE detainers need to be honored. Sanctuary policies that block information-sharing have to end. Asylum must return to what it was intended to be, protection for those truly fleeing persecution, not a loophole that rewards abuse and overwhelms the system.

I’m a father. I’m a veteran. I’ve watched what happens when leadership refuses to draw lines and enforce them. A country that won’t enforce its laws can’t protect its people, and it can’t build a fair immigration system for anyone.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about restoring order, protecting communities, and proving that the rule of law still means something in America.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What separates me is I didn’t come up through politics, I came up through service, and I still measure decisions the same way I did in uniform.

I went to West Point at a point in my life when I felt a responsibility to step forward and serve. By 23, I was in Afghanistan, responsible for hundreds of people, Americans and partners, making real decisions in real time, in a place where there are no do overs and no place to hide when things go wrong. I later served as a Green Beret, and I saw firsthand how vague strategy, Washington indecision, and leaders who dodge accountability can turn a mission into chaos and leave good people paying the price.

After the Army, I built a business, raised a family, and stayed out of politics on purpose. I’d seen what Washington looks like when it’s disconnected from consequences. The botched Afghanistan withdrawal changed that. Watching our country hand credibility to our enemies overnight, abandoning people we fought alongside, and pretending it was acceptable made it clear that experience, judgment, and accountability actually matter.

So I came here to be useful, not to blend in. I bring battlefield decision making to Congress, a builder’s mindset to policy, and a clear understanding of what American weakness costs in the real world. I’m focused on strength that prevents wars, a military that can actually win, borders that are enforced, and a government that respects working families enough to tell them the truth, spend their money carefully, and deliver results instead of excuses.

