The Political Beat Candidate Guide: House of Representatives District 14

CHARLOTTE — District 14 includes Burke, Cleveland, and Gaston Counties, as well as part of Mecklenburg County, in the United States House of Representatives.

Republican candidate Tim Moore is running to maintain the spot he has held since 2023.

Moore is running against one Republican candidate and three Democratic candidates.

Moore is facing a primary challenge from Kate Barr. Running on the Democratic side is Brent Caldwell, LaKesha Womack, and Ahmid Kargbo.

Brent Caldwell (D)

Brent Caldwell (Brent Caldwell)

What is your occupation? Real estate attorney and editor of a progressive political blog, yellowdogwire.com, as well as an occasional newspaper columnist.

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? There is certainly an affordability crisis. It is not only a hangover from the COVID shock but also the culmination of long running trends America should have gotten ahead of decades ago including inequality, increasing monopolization, and active suppression of growth in worker wages. America has a “K-shaped” economy, also known as a plutonomy, that is not only inefficient but whose market driven focus on the tastes and spending of the rich distorts our culture. Indeed, Axios recently reported 59% of consumer spending comes from the top 20% of income earners.

We need short and long term relief. In the short term, we must repeal Trump’s tariffs and give targeted help in the areas where Americans are most feeling the pinch, such as increasing home affordability by prohibiting large institutional buyers from snapping up single family homes, lowering healthcare costs by offering a public option health insurance plan, and increasing wages by immediately raising the minimum wage. For the long term we need to address the ways that the minority who gain from these high prices have blocked common sense responses to it. This includes drastically limiting the role of money in politics, changing how America enforces monopoly laws, and promoting worker power.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? If America wants to have any claim to being a leader in the world, it is going to have to take an active role in shaping global affairs. My parents were both fairly high ranking military officers and I was born on an overseas military base that first came into America’s orbit in a conflict my great grandfather fought in, so I have reflected on what that costs and how it can go wrong. America must continue to serve as the exemplar and protector of Enlightenment ideals including small “l” liberal democratic values, since developing those values around the world is the surest path to human flourishing.

Each of the listed conflicts requires different things of America to do that. Europe is our greatest partner in this project and must be shielded from the tyrant Putin. Our early support of Ukraine has tremendously degraded what was supposedly one of America’s greatest threats and given China second thoughts about its expansionary ambitions. At this point, there needs to be an end, as the Ukraine War is a genuine tragedy, with Russia losing about 30,000 soldiers a month but there is no reason why that end should be Ukraine surrendering anything it does not want to. In the Israel-Palestine conflict, the United States must use all levers from public pressure to stopping funding in order to push all sides to reality, which for Israel needs to include accepting a stable Palestinian state and for Gaza needs to include that Hamas cannot continue to exist. The US should generally avoid meddling in Venezuela. It’s a country that is just the kind of high cost, low gain scenario that has drained our resources in recent generations.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? No. In Trump’s crackdown “the cruelty is the point.” This is what he meant when he said “I will be your retribution.” Indeed, it is not really about immigration but is an outlet for people who are so angry someone named Barack Hussein Obama was President, that LGBT people are in public and in media, and that America is changing that they want to see masked men finally giving it to at least one of these forces that angers Trump’s base. ICE was probably deployed to Charlotte after the Iryna Zarutska tragedy got traction in conservative media, and it appears the Minnesota surge that has now resulted in two Americans dead was in response to a misleading YouTube video about Minneapolis daycares.

From this low point hopefully people will recognize it is time for major legislation to address the significant immigration levels America has seen over the last generation. I support a comprehensive, grand bargain including repealing all of the recent increases in ICE funding, banning the wearing of masks by ICE officers; significant reforms in asylum laws limiting asylum to those threatened for their politics or religion; a path to citizenship for people with temporary protected status, DACA recipients, and non-violent residents who have been here for decades; employing enough judges and streamlining procedures to create a lightning docket so new migrants can be processed in days – and, if legally required, removed – in days, not years; and research into a virtual net that can track every single human that comes across the border through the use of loitering drones and artificial intelligence processing.

What sets you apart from your opponents? On the Democratic side, the fact appears to be that I am the only serious candidate that plans to actively organize to advance progressive causes and candidates in this election. My understanding is that Mr. Kargbo has been unemployed since 2024 and has only worked a few years since high school, yet somehow feels confident enough to call for nationalizing at least eight Fortune 500 companies in his platform. Rev. Womack is a gifted communicator but it appears her only campaign fundraising has been a $4,000 loan from herself to her campaign. Both seem sincere but it would be a disaster for Roy Cooper, Anita Earls, and other Democrats up and down the ticket if either got the nomination. These are very serious times. I think we can defeat Tim Moore but I am also running because I know from my prior work in professional politics that it is important to have candidates in these roles that are willing to do the work of building a campaign that helps up and down the ticket. My campaign is organizing precinct by precinct, from Charlotte to Casar to Columbus, not merely to boost my profile and prospects but to identify and bring out every voter that can elect good people up and down the ticket.

On the Republican side, if Rep. Moore ever had the spark needed for public service he lost it long ago. He clearly thinks he has drawn himself a district such that he has no need to engage with any opponents or the public. He only takes time to appeal to the kind of voter that might show up in a Republican primary, and the Congressman is better known for his moral shortcomings than he is his policy achievements. My estimation of him is that he adopts the positions he thinks he needs to win and that rather than policy or principles he is more focused on growing his wealth through insider trading and advantaging his friends. For example, when I last saw him in person the Congressman was talking about how his live in girlfriend was flying around the country with RFK Jr.. Does she have health policy experience to justify that kind of job? I think it is telling that most people around here would not be surprised if she does not and that she is instead just getting some extra pay on the taxpayer’s time because her boyfriend had insider connections. That’s a problem.

LaKesha Womack (D)

LaKesha Womack (LaKesha Womack)

What is your occupation? Owner, Womack Consulting Group | Chief Strategy Officer, ASPIRE Community Capital

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Yes, there is an affordability crisis, and it is not theoretical. It is showing up in household budgets, credit card balances, delayed medical care, and families being forced to choose between essentials. When people who are working full-time still cannot afford housing, health care, child care, or groceries, that is a systemic failure, not an individual one.

The crisis has multiple, interconnected drivers. Housing costs have risen faster than wages, health care costs continue to outpace inflation, and families are absorbing higher prices without meaningful consumer protections or relief. In health care specifically, “affordability” cannot be separated from access. High premiums, deductibles, and copays mean care is often delayed until it becomes more expensive and more dangerous. For many women, restricted access to reproductive and maternal health care can quite literally become a matter of life and death. No one should be criminalized or financially ruined for making health care decisions for themselves or their families.

Solving the affordability crisis requires moving beyond rhetoric to structural solutions. That includes lowering costs, not just shifting them. We must allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, cap out-of-pocket expenses, protect reproductive health care access nationwide, and invest in maternal health outcomes. We must expand the supply of affordable housing by reducing construction costs and opposing policies that trap families in long-term debt rather than building wealth. And we must strengthen workers’ rights so wages keep pace with the real cost of living.

Affordability is ultimately about dignity and stability. People should be able to work, raise families, care for their health, and plan for the future without living on the edge of financial collapse. Addressing this crisis requires federal leadership that listens to lived experience, understands the economic realities on the ground, and is willing to challenge systems that prioritize profits over people.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? The United States should approach all three situations with a consistent framework: defend the United States’ national interests and allies; uphold international law and human rights; prioritize conflict de-escalation and civilian protection; and use diplomacy, sanctions, aid, and security assistance with clear objectives, oversight, and exit ramps to prevent entering into future forever wars.

The United States should support a negotiated, democratic transition in Venezuela that reduces repression, combats corruption, and stabilizes regional migration without escalating the crisis into a proxy conflict. This requires targeted sanctions on regime actors paired with clear, enforceable off-ramps tied to credible elections and the release of political prisoners; coordinated diplomacy with regional partners; expanded humanitarian and refugee support that bypasses corruption; and aggressive enforcement against money-laundering and trafficking networks that sustain authoritarian rule.

The United States has a strategic interest in helping Ukraine defend its sovereignty, deterring further Russian aggression, and safeguarding NATO security. America should continue providing defensive military and intelligence support with strong congressional oversight, press European allies to shoulder a greater share of long-term costs, and pair security assistance with a credible diplomatic strategy that includes verification, enforcement, and accountability for war crimes and the return of abducted children.

The United States must use its influence to protect civilians, secure the release of hostages, uphold Israel’s legitimate security needs within international law, and advance a durable political resolution grounded in human dignity and equal rights. This includes protecting Palestinian civilians, ending mass displacement and aid restrictions, demanding sustained humanitarian access, supporting an enforceable ceasefire with accountability, conditioning U.S. security assistance on international humanitarian law, opposing settlement expansion and permanent occupation, and recommitting to a viable two-state solution guaranteeing Palestinian self-determination alongside lasting security for Israelis.

Across all three, the United States should be strategic, not sentimental: define the objective, align the tools to that objective, measure outcomes, and ensure Congress and the public can see what success looks like. Where we provide funds or weapons, we should demand transparency, legality, and performance because credibility is itself a national security asset.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? No. I do not support a crackdown that relies on fear, mass deportations, or family separation. Immigration enforcement must be lawful, humane, and effective. I support securing the border with accountability; fixing backlogs by modernizing asylum and immigration courts; expanding legal work visas to meet labor needs; protecting families and Dreamers; and restoring a humane asylum system that meets international obligations. We can enforce the law, stop trafficking, and remain a nation of opportunity without cruelty.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What separates me from my opponents is lived experience, depth of leadership, and readiness to govern on day one. I bring two decades of real-world experience in economic development, financial empowerment, faith and community leadership, and coalition-building, not just policy positions, but a proven record of delivering results. I am running a people-centered campaign grounded in listening, accountability, and solutions shaped by community voices. This race requires more than ideas; it requires the experience and discipline to turn those ideas into impact.

Ahmid Kargbo (D)

Ahmid Kargbo (Ahmid Kargbo)

What is your occupation? Former IT worker and a student (laid off and now unemployed)

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? There is undeniably an affordability crisis. Massive reforms to healthcare, housing, and taxing the wealthy are necessary in the immediate future. While I would work for extensions to the ACA tax credits, shifting to a universal healthcare system like Medicare for All would benefit millions of Americans. We shouldn’t spend trillions of dollars a year on healthcare to allow middlemen like United Healthcare to price-gouge working class people. Americans are tired of politicians like Tim Moore cutting health insurance and having their health insurance tied to their jobs. We have spent $8 trillion on war in my lifetime, and student debt is $2 trillion. Forgiving student debt and ensuring public college is free for all would be to the benefit of society and especially the youth. Billionaires have been stealing from the working class for generations now. Congress must pass a wealth tax and asset tax to help mitigate the Trump tax cuts. The Faircloth Amendment must be repealed to increase the amount of public housing legally allowed, and we should invest billions into public housing to compete with the private market. I am running because the majority of Gen Z are unable to afford homes and live decent quality lives free of debt. Our economy has been geared towards billionaires and not working class Americans.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? America should not go to war with Venezuela, this is a war of imperialism and must be halted immediately. President Trump is acting illegally and circumventing Congress to wage overwhelmingly unpopular wars. Israel-Palestine isn’t a conflict, it is a genocide. The United States has been funding Israel, which has wreaked devastation on a population consisting mostly of civilians and children. Netanyahu and his cabinet must be tried for war crimes, with immediate boycott, divestment, and sanctions on Israel. Humanitarian aid and financial assistance must be given to Palestine for the unforgivable genocide currently being committed against them with US tax dollars. The Ukraine-Russia conflict is the most complicated scenario out of these three, as a massive nuclear power is aggressively invading a sovereign nation, and the US is not directly funding this aggression like Israel-Palestine. Ukraine had no right to be attacked, but the United States cannot risk nuclear war with Russia, especially with an aging dictator at play. A peace deal has to come to fruition as soon as possible to avoid the mass casualties, unfortunately happening in Europe currently.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? I vehemently disagree with President Trump’s immigration crackdowns and violations of the Constitution. He is clearly using immigration agencies more like secret police that murder indiscriminately, and obey the president and harass citizens instead of focusing on lawful immigration enforcement. With the Vice President threatening to send agents door to door to check for immigration status, it’s sad and terrifying to see my country devolve in such a short span in my lifetime. I am the only candidate in favor of abolishing CBP, the DHS, and ICE. These agencies were created after 9/11, from the dissolution of the United States Customs Service, which was created in 1789. They were created in the image of the war on terror and must be completely reformed in the image of humane immigration enforcement and reform. The leaders of these agencies must be put under oath and prosecuted, as well as the masked thugs who serve them. We must never have paramilitary forces roaming our streets ever again, and have laws banning masked agents and removing agents’ qualified immunity.

What sets you apart from your opponents? My opponents are claiming to be progressive but aren’t putting forward any truly progressive policies. I am the only candidate in this primary who will sponsor transformative bills like Medicare for All, free public college and clearing debt, and abolishing ICE. My opponents’ policies are not truly challenging corporate capital and power. I want to break up utility monopolies like Duke Energy and turn them into a public good. Telecommunications also need a public option to compete with the triopoly of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, which raise prices as high as possible for mediocre service and innovation. I would also sponsor the Green New Deal to transform America from the oil age and create affordable housing, robust public transportation systems, and high-speed rail. Out of the three candidates, only Brent Caldwell believes Israel is not actively committing a genocide and simply “went too far”. He says, “Don’t blame the billionaires, as Bill Gates just wanted to create the best software company possible”. There are stark differences between Lakesha and me, but Brent is by far the worst candidate to represent District 14 in the Democratic primary.

Kate Barr (R)

Kate Barr (Kate Barr)

What is your occupation? I’m the founder of the Can’t Win Victory Fund and Fair Map Fight Club, two organizations that attack the problem of gerrymandering and fair voter representation. Prior to getting political, I was a behavioral scientist and small business owner.

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Yes, there is absolutely an affordability crisis. People are doing everything right and still struggling to keep up. Housing, health care, childcare, groceries, and insurance costs have all risen faster than wages, and families feel squeezed from every direction.

We must put more money back in people’s pockets by eliminating federal income tax on the first $100,000 a household earns, lowering health care and prescription drug costs, and increasing housing supply so prices can come down. We also need to stop protecting corporate profits at the expense of working families. An economy should work for the people who power it, not just those at the top.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? I believe the United States should use its influence in the world to promote peace, protect civilians, and uphold international law, while respecting the sovereignty of other nations.

In Venezuela, the recent military intervention demonstrates why Congress must reclaim its constitutional role in authorizing force. Any action abroad should be debated and approved by the people’s representatives, and we should prioritize diplomacy, humanitarian support, and democratic processes over unilateral military strikes and occupations. Long-term stability comes from negotiated transitions and support for civil society, not force alone.

In the Ukraine-Russia war, the United States must be clear-eyed about responsibility: Vladimir Putin started this war, and he is responsible for the violence and suffering it has caused. For decades, standing up to authoritarian aggression was a core Republican principle, and it’s one we should return to. Appeasing dictators does not bring peace, it invites more instability.

The U.S. should continue to support Ukraine’s right to defend its sovereignty, work closely with allies, and apply sustained diplomatic and economic pressure on Russia, while pushing for a just and durable end to the conflict that respects international law.

In the Israel-Palestine conflict, the United States must be clear and consistent in its values. What the Israeli government is doing to Palestinian is wrong. It is genocide.

Israel has the right to exist and to defend its people, and Hamas is a terrorist organization that committed horrific acts of violence against civilians. Nothing justifies those attacks.

At the same time, Israel’s mass murder of civilians, destruction of essential infrastructure, and blocking of humanitarian aid are beyond unacceptable. Palestinian civilians are not Hamas, and they should not be treated as expendable.

The U.S. should press for an immediate ceasefire, full humanitarian access, and accountability for violations of international law by all parties. American leadership should protect human life, support the people of Israel and Palestine alike, and work toward a durable political solution that ensures security, dignity, and self-determination for both peoples.

Across all of these, military force should be a last resort, and Congress must exercise its constitutional authority before committing American troops or expanding military engagements.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? No, I do not support President Trump’s immigration crackdown. This “crackdown” is about fear and force, not about actual border enforcement. It’s been expensive, incendiary, and harmful.

ICE and border patrol agents are assaulting (even murdering) citizens. They are using military strategies against American citizens. All while the majority of Americans cannot enjoy a basic quality of life. This is a shameful misallocation of resources, energy and effort. ICE’s behavior in our communities is unlawful and I look forward to holding them accountable from my seat in Congress.

I support immigration reform that is lawful, orderly, and humane. That means securing the border responsibly while also creating legal pathways for work and family unity, protecting Dreamers and other long-standing community members, reforming visa programs so workers aren’t exploited, and ensuring that enforcement respects due process, civil rights, and the dignity of everyone involved. We can enforce the law without tearing families apart or terrorizing neighborhoods.

What sets you apart from your opponents? Well, first, I’m a progressive. In this district, the general election outcome has been predetermined by gerrymandered maps, so I’m running in the only race that actually decides who represents voters: the Republican primary.

I reject the rigged system that protects corrupt politicians and leaves voters without real choices. I’m running to give the voters in District 14 a chance to hold Tim Moore, and Congress as a whole, accountable. This strategy can force change now, not years from now. I cannot think of a more important message to send to Congress right now than to remind them that we, the voters, will hold them accountable for their actions - no matter what it takes.

Tim Moore (R)

Tim Moore (Tim Moore)

What is your occupation? Member of Congress

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? We need a real budget, and that starts with Democrats being willing to compromise. Growing government and dependency won’t solve our problems. I won’t hand my children a weaker country buried in debt. Congress must pass a budget that reflects the real priorities of the American people, like restoring American manufacturing, increasing workforce development, and putting the American Dream within reach of every working family.

One of the key aspects I’m focused on this year is tackling the housing crisis — we need to give young families a chance to own a home and build a life in the communities where they work and raise their kids. That means cutting burdensome regulations and increasing supply, but I’ll also be introducing legislation to help with downpayments.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? In Venezuela, we can’t allow China or Russia to gain a foothold in our own hemisphere. It has been the foreign policy of the United States, dating back to the late 1800s, that a stable South America is in the US’s best interest. We should continue working with our allies to counter authoritarian influence and promote democracy.

I support Ukraine’s right to defend itself against Russian aggression. But with any U.S. assistance, we must ensure oversight and transparency. The American people deserve to know where their money is going, and I’ve been clear that accountability must go hand in hand with support.

When it comes to the Israel–Palestine conflict, I stand strongly with Israel. They have every right to defend themselves against terrorism. At the same time, we should encourage long-term stability and peace in the region, while never compromising our commitment to Israel’s security.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? I support enforcing the law. If someone is in this country illegally and violates our laws, they should be held accountable. Keeping citizens safe at home, at school, and in their communities should be the basic function of all levels of government.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I’m running on real results and experience. From bringing home around $15 Million in appropriations for NC-14 to regularly working with the Trump Administration to make sure Hurricane Helene recovery in Western North Carolina continues moving forward.

I believe in empowering the people, not the government. Throughout my career, I have always put private-sector solutions above big-government programs. The greatness of our country comes from our people, not our government. I’ll continue fighting for North Carolinians who are being crushed by inflation and rising costs. We’ve made significant progress with the Working Families Tax Cuts, but there’s more work to do. That means expanding opportunity and closing the cost-of-living gap across our country. Congress must immediately address the housing affordability crisis and inflation. We need to continue creating a pro-growth economic environment that encourages businesses to expand and create better-paying jobs.

©2025 Cox Media Group