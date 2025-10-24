The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Huntersville Town Commissioners

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — In addition to mayor, Huntersville voters will decide who serves on the Huntersville Town Board. Nine candidates are seeking one of 6 spots on the town board. Voters can cast their ballot for up to 6 people in this race.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the races.

Their unedited responses are below.

Dan Boone

Dan Boone Dan Boone. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Retired from Kraft Food, served four terms as Huntersville Commissioner.

Why are you running? I still have it in me. There is much more to be done, and residents need someone to hear them and consider them. What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Lack of transparency. Town Board agendas are inconsistently published to the public, anywhere from 300-1000 pages, with no one at the town-level available on the weekend to answer a resident’s call and question.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit, and why? I am not for the increase because the tax does not promise Huntersville a train. It would promise that the county would have the highest sales tax in the state. Also, the redline isn’t a light rail, but a heavy, diesel commuter train. We can do better

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? First, I will consider the zoning ordinances on our books. Second, I will consider the project and its potential synergy with our town and weigh the concerns of residents and the impact to our infrastructures.

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? The elimination of citizen advisory boards hurts our town at many levels. Ending the HOAB and Board of Adjustment removed nearly 20 citizen volunteers with expertise and passion to serve. It has also streamlined development and hurts our ability to have better projects in Huntersville.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I have the experience and the temperament as a commissioner, as Planning Board and Ordinances Advisory Board vice chairs, as co-president of the Rotary Club of LKN-Huntersville, and as a resident of this great town.

Latoya Rivers

Latoya Rivers did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post her responses here if this changes.

Scott Coronet

Scott Coronet Scott Coronet. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? I work for a local financial company.

Why are you running? My motivation to run originates from the deeply divided political landscape we’re facing today and what I can do to bring change. My goal is to ensure that Huntersville feels like home for everyone.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The growth we’ve experienced in Huntersville, calls for a focus on intelligent infrastructure development. We need to prioritize the expansion of our streets, greenways, and sidewalks while ensuring the preservation of our tree canopy.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit, and why? After much research and thought, I will be a vote no on the referendum. I believe that while, in theory, the plans look great, I don’t believe that it provides a comprehensive approach as to how to best serve North Mecklenburg. I believe that the state is shirking its authority and putting all of it on the backs of the people. In addition, I believe that it will affect the lowest income earners the hardest because the tax is permanent and it will further impact people who struggle to pay their bills, buy food, and get to and from work. Simply put, this is taxation with questionable representation.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? The five key questions I will consider are: 1. Is our infrastructure capable of handling the increased traffic? 2. How will this affect the town as a whole? 3. What were the votes and reasoning of the City Planners and Planning Board regarding this issue? 4. Once the change is implemented, will it be a benefit or a potential liability for the town and 5. What effect will this change have on the surrounding communities?

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? I believe the current board is expressing support for a project prematurely while still in negotiations with developers. This may hinder their ability to secure the best outcomes from the developers.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I have a very diverse background. I have worked for two large financial institutions since 2002, but I have also owned a cookie company, a wedding planning business, and worked for a senator on Capitol Hill. Fun fact about me, I am pretty sure no other opponents have done: I was a contestant on MasterChef Season 5. I think my unique experiences bring a new perspective.

Frank Gammon

Frank Gammon Frank Gammon. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Active Regional and Community Leader.

Why are you running?

To bring back transparency to town decision-making, spending, and zoning .

To ensure town growth decisions are based on the Zoning Ordinance, the 2040 Community plan, small area plans, and are fair and in the interest of all concerned.

To ensure Huntersville citizens feel safe and are safe. That our first responders are fairly treated, have what they need to keep the citizens of Huntersville safe, and that they return home safely to their families at the end of their shift.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Lack of transparency in all things. The citizens of Huntersville deserve to know why decisions are being made and how their tax dollars are being spent. If elected I will not participate in pre-Town Board three-on-three meetings where decisions regarding agenda items appear to be made before the beginning of the Town Board meeting. Each agenda item should be fully discussed in an open forum where citizens can see the decision making process and hear why each commissioner is voting for or against an agenda item. Any expenditure of tax dollars, other than normal house keeping items, and sometimes even some of these, should not be hidden in the Consent Agenda. They should be fully discussed in an open forum and again each commissioner should explain the reasoning behind their vote. The lack of transparency during Town Board meetings is one of my greatest frustrations with the current Town Board. There are, however, other areas that deserve better transparency, such as the town’s zoning process in regards to by-right developments that do not go before the Town Board for approval and get little public exposure. The whole zoning process and what is currently allowed by right deserve to be reviewed, and where identified, moved to a legislative process requiring Town Board approval.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit, and why? I will not vote for the one-cent sales tax; however, I, as you, only have one vote. Even the current Huntersville Town Board, who is in favor of the referendum, as demonstrated by their unanimous endorsement of a resolution that they sent to the state legislature, only have one vote each. I am not opposed to the Red Line in principle; however, twenty-five years ago the citizens of Huntersville supported a one-half cent sales tax for the Redline and after the referendum passed the funds were used to build the Blue line. Yes, I know Norfolk Southern wouldn’t allow the use of the existing track, but this was known going into the referendum. We are still paying that tax today, and what do we get as result? A transit system with poor coverage, and low ridership that operates at a loss. Excuse me if I’m skeptical, but is this just another solution that in the end will benefit Charlotte at the expense of North Mecklenburg like the Toll Road? Is this the best North Mecklenburg can hope for: another tax, and a diesel belching locomotive - if it’s built? The new Transit Authority established to oversee county transportation is not required to apply any of the funds generated by the referendum to rail projects. However, if they do they are required to complete 50% of the scope of the Redline, which is not clearly defined in HB 948, and can only switch funds to other rail projects if the completion of the Redline is found to be impracticable by the Transit Authority. Charlotte wants the Gold and Silver Lines and I believe they will shift funds to those projects as soon as possible at the expense of a fully completed Redline. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? My decision will be based upon the Town Zoning Ordinance, 2040 Community Plan, Small Area Plans, the recommendation of the Town, Planning Department and Planning Board, and my six years of experience sitting on the Planning Board dealing with town zoning issues.

I will consider:

How does this petition impact those living near it, and if there is negative impact how can it be mitigated.

Lastly, will my decision be fair and reasonable to all concerned: land. Owner, developer, near-by residents, and the town as a whole.

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? Where do I begin. Raising the property tax rate 30% in 2025, and maintaining a solid waste fee that amounts to an additional 2 cents on homeowners property tax rate..Spending tax payer money for Town Board Workshop Retreats at a resort in Greensboro in 2024 and 2025. Costing the taxpayer roughly $18,000 each time...Renting and purchasing art at a cost of $11,700 and hiding it in the consent agenda. No public input, no pictures of the art presented, no discussion and no vote on the items other than approval of the consent agenda. Recently voted to create a Huntersville Electric Department to manage the town’s electrical system currently managed by Electcities. No public input, no discussion of cost, no information regarding organizational structure. Turning down a gas station zoning petition because too many trees would be cut down and a gas station would attract cars.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I have decades of leadership and decision-making experience as an active-duty Army officer and nearly a decade of involvement in town decisions as a member of town advisory boards: Greenway, Trails, and Bikeway Commission for two and one-half years, followed by six years on the Planning Board, where I was the vice-chair for my last two years, and concurrently served on the Ordinance Advisory Board as the Planning Board representative for four and one-half years. I don’t know everything—but I know who to ask when I don’t. I am fair and reasonable to everyone and will apply common sense and transparency to my decision-making and leadership. When I say I will do something, I will do it, and when I make a decision, you will know why.

Jennifer Hunt

Jennifer Hunt did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post her responses here if this changes.

Edwin Quarles

Edwin Quarles Edwin Quarles.

What is your occupation? Retired

Why are you running? I am running for reelection because I still believe it’s my job to represent every citizen. I want to continue what we’ve started! In my first term, I supported funding The Town of Huntersville’s first full-time fire department, added additional police officers, and improvements to sidewalks and roads, because safety must come first. I also backed investments in our parks and greenways, because community and livability matter. We launched a downtown revitalization plan that includes a long-overdue new Town Hall. I championed getting a Veteran’s Service Office in Huntersville so our veterans and their dependents do not have to travel to Charlotte “that initiative will bring millions of untapped dollars to Northern Mecklenburg County that can be spent locally.” I implemented and executed Huntersville’s Inaugural Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. I worked to slow unchecked development and made decisions to help preserve the charm that makes Huntersville special. I remain committed to balanced growth, public safety, fiscal responsibility, and above all, listening. Listening to our residents, business owners, fellow commissioners, dedicated town staff, and neighboring communities to ensure our town, and region reflect the vision of our shared future. So, I’m running to keep Huntersville moving forward and showing why it’s considered by Consumers Affair as one of the best places in North Carolina to live in. I’m running because people can Thrive Here in Huntersville!

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? I’m proud to say of the top 25 municipalities in the state, as far as population, Huntersville has the lowest personal property tax. So not raising the Town of Huntersville taxes, while investing in public safety, infrastructure, and our parks and greenways is the most important issue for me. I plan on addressing not raising our town’s tax with an emphasis on mixed use development versus development of apartments and single-family homes, unlike previous Huntersville Town Board of Commissioners who allowed fast growth and failed to focus on smart growth. Another most important issue is being the advocate and voice for our veterans and their dependents. I will do this through continued intergovernmental partnership that I have with the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners and County Manager.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit, and why? I am voting in favor of the sales tax increase referendum for transit. Huntersville will immediately receive millions of dollars from the state that will be used for road infrastructure, which is much needed. In addition to funding for infrastructure, our small businesses will see more traffic to their store, restaurant, shop, etc.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? When deciding whether to support a rezoning petition, I will consider the economic impact that rezoning will bring to Huntersville in addition to is it best for all the residents I serve.

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? The Huntersville Town Board of Commissioners received the award for Civility from the North Carolina League of Municipalities, which means we have proven to be professional, prepared for all meetings, and listening to our constituents and staff. The only thing I can think of something the current board may have done that I don’t agree with is maybe having something an agenda that we can’t govern or enforce at our level.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What sets me apart from my opponents is, I am approachable. I have the proven skills to meet with any person to seek a Win-Win. I’ve proven that I serve everyone in Huntersville through non-partisan lens. I’ve seen my opponents’ posts, and websites. They note selfish comments saying they are a conservative Republican, or they are running to replace the current board. They have no comments about serving the residents. Huntersville has residents from all political parties and is more than the town board. I am also set apart from my opponents because I know my purpose is that I am to serve everyone, regardless of their political party, economic status, race, sex, or gender. I do not play politics by showing up for community events or joining non-profit organizations boards only during election time. I’m not one who’s been recruited by Facebook friends to run. I’m not a politician. I am a servant and an elected official. That’s what sets me apart from my opponents.

Heather Smallwood

Heather Smallwood Heather Smallwood. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Wife, Mother, Household CEO, and engaged community member.

Why are you running? As a long-time resident of this town, I’ve seen both the opportunities and challenges we face. From managing growth responsibly to ensuring public safety by supporting our law enforcement, and protecting the character of our neighborhoods.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Huntersville is already experiencing significant growth, and it’s one of the most important issues in our community. I will require a thorough infrastructure impact study before approving new development, including traffic, school capacity, and utility assessments. I will support projects where infrastructure is already sufficient or fully funded. I’ll also work to secure state, county, and private partnerships for critical road and safety improvements. My goal is to ensure growth enhances our community instead of overwhelming it.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit, and why? As North Mecklenburg has not seen any meaningful results from similar measures in the past, I am reluctant to give my endorsement to the sales tax increase. However, it is very important to remember this decision belongs to you, the citizens of Mecklenburg County. Your vote will determine the success or the failure of this proposal. Please take the time to read the details, understand the impacts, and ask questions. An informed community makes the strongest decisions for its future.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? When considering whether to support a rezoning petition, I will carefully evaluate how proposed changes impact our community’s quality of life. This includes reviewing infrastructure impact studies for traffic, school capacity, utilities, and public safety. I will assess whether each project aligns with our town’s long-term land use plan, fits the character of surrounding neighborhoods, and benefits residents more than it burdens them. I will also place strong weight on citizen input, because the people who live here know best how changes will affect their daily lives.

What sets you apart from your opponents? As a native North Carolinian, I’m not new to Huntersville, but I am a new voice for our citizens. I’m approachable, engaged, and have my finger on the pulse of residents’ concerns because I take the time to listen. I’m not running to be a career politician; I’m running because I care deeply about this community. I show up, I listen, and I act. I will fight for responsible growth that doesn’t overwhelm our infrastructure, support safe neighborhoods where families can thrive, and maintain a transparent government that keeps citizens informed and involved. Huntersville deserves leadership that truly hears you, respects your input, and works every day to protect the quality of life that makes our town special.

Nick Walsh

Nick Walsh Nick Walsh.

What is your occupation? Huntersville Town Commissioner.

Why are you running? For the past 32 years, I’ve proudly called Huntersville home. I raised my family here, and I’ve worked hard during my time on the Town Board to make our community an even better place to live.Huntersville has so much to oEer, but we need leaders who will always put our residents and our town first. My passion for this community drives my commitment to creating an environment where every resident can live, work, play, and thrive.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Infrastructure remains a major challenge in Huntersville and the surrounding region. While the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) manages most major roads, the Town oversees neighborhood streets.Dozens of local road projects are underway. We are also actively working with NCDOT to accelerate road projects including using town funds when needed. We are preparing additional projects to be “shovel-ready” as funding becomes available. Beyond motor vehicles, we’re committed to improving non-motorized transportation. This includes building sidewalks, partnering with the county on greenways, and enhancing bicycle safety throughout town.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit, and why? I, along with the rest of the Board, fully support the passage of the P.A.V.E. Act, which invests in rail, bus service, and roads. We cannot build enough roads alone to eliminate congestion, but this legislation will significantly reduce it in Huntersville. Expanded bus service and the new Red Line rail will help take cars on the road, improving traffic flow. This act will also provide $12M+ in annual funding for town roads allowing us to complete shovel-ready projects and move more items up our long-term priority list.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? Rezonings are a process that unfold over many months, often starting as one proposal and evolving through several modifications. My first step is to evaluate how the request aligns with our 2040 Community Plan. From there, I seek input from citizens, developers, and town to help guide my decision.I also consider the “what if” scenario. If consensus can’t be reached and the rezoning is denied, what could be built on the property by right? In many cases, that alternative may be less beneficial to the town than the proposed plan.

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? I’m not avoiding the question but honestly, there hasn’t been anything substantial. We work hard as a team to ensure everyone’s views are heard and considered on every matter. After careful consideration and thoughtful debate, we come together around a decision and move forward as one.

What sets you apart from your opponents? Over the past two years, working alongside my fellow commissioners, we’ve achieved a great deal. We’ve strengthened public safety (both police and fire) accelerated infrastructure projects, managed growth, addressed aEordable housing, and continued progress on downtown redevelopment. We’ve done all this while investing in our people and being careful stewards of taxpayer dollars. Huntersville is now the 16th largest municipality in North Carolina, yet we maintain the lowest tax rate among the state’s 25 largest municipalities. I’ll leave it to the voters to decide what sets me apart from the other candidate.

Jamie Wideman

Jamie Wideman Jamie Wideman. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Accounting and Procurement Manager.

Why are you running? I am running to empower citizens through community-led governance. This means citizens are engaged early, they are engaged often, and we listen to them without outside influence. Citizen involvement should be increased, never decreased.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? While there are numerous issues facing Huntersville, the one that stand out the most is responsible growth.Responsible growth requires community engagement, early and often, leaning into our zoning ordinances, and granting fewer modifications.Focusing on development that provides a balanced approach, providing both economic and quality-of-life improvements, without over-burdening infrastructure, would be key.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit, and why? As of today, the highest combined sales tax rate in NC is 7.5%. Our neighboring counties of Iredell, Union, Gaston, Lincoln and Cabarrus all have sales tax rates of 6.75% or 7%.A 1 cent increase in Mecklenburg County sales tax will set the new rate at 8.25%, making us not only at least 1.25% higher than our neighbors, but also the highest in the state.The increased rate will hurt residents, and as residents look for relief by shopping for higher-priced purchases (furniture, appliances, bulk groceries, etc) in neighboring counties with lower tax rates, Mecklenburg County businesses will also suffer. I am a NO on the issue.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? The first thing I will consider when deciding on a rezoning petition are our zoning ordinances. Variances are granted far too often, and sometimes without good reason or community benefit. Second, does the development support the current needs and desires of the citizens. What does the community feedback look like?Is there support for the project from the neighbors and the people it will impact the most. And finally, how does the project impact our already overburdened infrastructure and can the impact be mitigated.

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? Overall, I disagree with the lack of transparency from the current Board. They implemented an hourly fee for more extensive public records requests, creating a new barrier to resident engagement and oversight. They’ve also held “3-on-3” meetings in private, the contents of which are not public record, and dissolved several citizen boards. These actions reduce, rather than expand, opportunities for community involvement in decision-making.

What sets you apart from your opponents? The voters of Huntersville should choose me to represent them because I can work with anyone who has common sense beliefs on spending and development to benefit the entire community. This year, I am the only Independent/Unaffiliated candidate in the race, and I look forward to working for what the citizens want without additional influence.

