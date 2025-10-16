The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Matthews Town Commissioners

CORNELIUS, N.C. — In addition to mayor, Matthews voters will decide who serves on the Matthews Town Board. Ten candidates are seeking one of six seats on the town board. Voters can cast their ballot for up to 6 people in this race.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the races. Their undedited responses are below.

Susan Chambers

Susan Chambers Susan Chambers. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? I have been a top-producing Realtor® in the area for over 2 decades. I am with the real estate firm NextHome Paramount, located in downtown Matthews.

Why are you running? I love Matthews, and I believe in protecting what makes our town special while planning responsibly for the future. After 25 years as a resident, I’ve seen the impact of thoughtful leadership—and what happens when it’s missing. I want to ensure that as Matthews grows, we do it in a way that preserves our small-town character, supports local businesses, and maintains the high quality of life we all value. Through my service on the Planning Board and Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee, I’ve already been working hard behind the scenes for many years. Now, I’m ready to take that commitment to the next level—leading with integrity, listening to our residents, and making decisions that reflect the values of our community.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Right now it is managing growth in a way that protects our small-town identity while meeting the needs of a growing population. We’re at a crossroads—development is coming, whether we like it or not. The key is to guide it with vision and balance. I plan to address this by advocating for smart, well-planned growth that includes community input, protects green space, supports infrastructure, and strengthens our local economy all while adhering to the Envision Matthews Plan that has been adopted by the town. As a Realtor, I understand development pressures. As a long-time resident and Planning Board member, I understand the need for thoughtful policies. I will work to ensure our decisions reflect what residents want: a town that grows with intention, not at the cost of its character.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I’m voting against the proposed 1¢ sales tax increase for transit—because it doesn’t benefit Matthews or our future generations. The current plan does not include light rail service to Matthews, only Bus Rapid Transit. That’s not what we were promised. Matthews has already invested in light rail planning, and our residents deserve a real return—not a watered-down version. I support public transit, but this plan is unfair and incomplete. We need a funding model that delivers real infrastructure, real access, and real value for our community.

How can Matthews attract and retain more police officers? To attract and retain more police officers, Matthews must offer competitive pay, strong community support, and a work environment that values well-being and professional development. We ask a lot of our officers, and they deserve to know they’re respected and supported—both financially and culturally. That starts with regularly reviewing salaries and benefits to ensure we stay competitive with surrounding municipalities. But it also means investing in training, equipment, and leadership that fosters a positive department culture. I also believe in building stronger connections between officers and the community they serve. Officers are more likely to stay in a town where they feel appreciated, connected, and part of the fabric of the community. As commissioner, I’ll be a vocal advocate for making Matthews a place where public safety professionals can build long-term, meaningful careers. I believe that with the addition of our new Police Chief Avens, we are well on the way in all of these areas. Chief Avens has already begun to show his desires for the Matthews Police Department to stand above the other police departments in the surrounding communities.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? When deciding whether to support a rezoning petition, I will consider how the proposed change aligns with our town’s long-term vision, impacts our infrastructure and environment, and reflects the voice of the community.

I will ask:

• Does it fit within our Comprehensive Land Use Plan and Envision Matthews?

• Will it contribute positively to traffic, schools, public safety, and green space—or

create strain?

• Does it preserve the character of the surrounding neighborhood?

• Have nearby residents been heard and involved in the process?

With my background in real estate and my current service on the Planning Board, I bring a balanced understanding of growth and preservation. Every decision must be made through the lens of what is best for Matthews—not just today, but 10 or 20 years from now.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I’ve lived in Matthews for 25 years. As a full-time Realtor for over two decades, I understand the importance of managed growth, preserving our small-town charm, and supporting a thriving local economy. I currently serve on the Matthews Planning Board and Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee, which gives me firsthand experience with the issues our town faces. I also lead within my church community, demonstrating my commitment to service and unity. While others may talk about leadership, I’ve already been doing the work. I bring not only ideas, but action, collaboration, and results.

Jonathan Clayton

Jonathan Clayton Jonathan Clayton. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? GIS Systems Administrator.

Why are you running? Having grown up in Matthews and now raising my family here I haven’t been pleased with the amount of high-density development and the rate at which it is approved. It’s also been disappointing to see the lack of pride in building these areas, often with developers and sometimes the town having to make numerous corrections to the infrastructure before it works properly. I felt it was time to step up and help preserve the small town Matthews feel while also promoting smart growth.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? One of the most important issues facing Matthews is the explosion of development, specifically high-density projects, without having enough of the infrastructure needed already in place. Working with others on the council, I want to find viable solutions to aid in future projects which have already been approved and to limit future high-density projects in the few remaining open areas of Matthews.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I haven’t decided yet. Money is tight for a lot of people and raising the sales tax would be adding to the price increases that have occurred over the last few years. I do see the benefit for the town of Matthews, as we would receive money for these projects. Right now, I’m undecided on which way I will vote.

How can Matthews attract and retain more police officers? Matthews has made strides in hiring additional police officers and offering salary increases and monetary incentives. I believe we need to make sure that we are on top of what is going on in the towns and cities around to stay competitive in salaries and staffing.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? It would all depend on what the property is being rezoned from and to what. I spent five years on the Planning Board of Matthews and have seen more than my share of approved high-density zoning. Most of those approvals came with severe backlash from the citizens of Matthews. I plan on voting according to the wishes of the citizens.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I believe I am one of maybe two candidates actively raising kids in Matthews, and therefore, my desire to preserve and protect this town extends beyond myself and my wife. I am also a native Charlottean and have lived in Matthews most of my life.

Jim Dedmon

Jim Dedmon Jim Dedmon. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Retired (Capt., Charlotte Fire Dept.)

Why are you running? To help steer Matthews toward a more fiscally responsible and affordable town to live in. To recognize the large senior demographic and their needs, and hopefully to allow them to continue to afford to live in their town.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Matthews growth and how it is being mismanaged is my largest concern. The push for high density projects by our mayor and his supporters, who continues to pine away for light rail that has been turned down by NCDOT, despite the outcry of citizens wanting to maintain Matthews and its charm creates issues affecting infrastructure, cost of living, general morale of the town.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I am voting against the sales tax increase since its inception revolved around the City of Charlotte wanting light rail, despite the calls from DOT to improve its road system, and the wholesale control by the city over surrounding towns and the process itself. The concept that light rail is the holy grail for our transportation issues is unfounded.

How can Matthews attract and retain more police officers? Matthews Police Dept. has had personnel issues that have been ignored by the current administration, which have led to some turnover. The new chief needs to take a hard look at admin staff, and investigate any claims of impropriety by officers, both past and present.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? What’s best not just for Matthews as a whole, but how it will affect the immediate neighbors. Perfect example of how this was not done was during the discussions involving the Sante development off Idlewild Rd.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I have a career in public service, majored in Political Science and History with a BA degree from UNCC. My years as a Captain with Charlotte Fire exposed me to some of the inner workings of local government.

Brian Hacker

Brian Hacker Brian Hacker. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? High School Teacher.

Why are you running? I am running to make sure Matthews keeps moving forward as it has been for the past few years. That includes considering everyone, including those outside the power structure, in my decision-making. The three key components of a progressive Matthews are affordability, safety, and inclusivity.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? I am not going to identify any specific issue. Each issue that is brought before that the Board of Commissioners is important. Three things that are important as Matthews continues to grow are affordability, safety, and inclusivity. Affordability as it relates to housing and commercial growth. Safety of citizens and those who visit, as well as our first responders. Inclusivity of everyone, including those outside of the power structure, such as LGBTQ+, People of Color, women, those of all socioeconomic levels, and the disabled.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I will not be voting for the referendum. First, the support for a Matthews silver line extension failed. Matthews and the residents of the area could have utilized that tremendously. Secondly, the sales tax is going to hit everyone’s budget. This increase will be doubly impactful because of the already increasing prices of all goods. The projections will profoundly affect purchase power.

How can Matthews attract and retain more police officers?Matthews is a wonderful town. We need to support not only our police officers, but our fire, EMS, and town workers. Salaries need to be competitive with all surrounding municipalities and counties. When the staff of the town feel supported this will encourage them to stay here. Another positive for first responders will be the training facility that is in the works. It will be a state-of-the-art facility that will support Mecklenburg County, and potentially statewide and national first responders.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? All requests for rezoning and development are important. There is no one-size-fits-all all, and people need to understand that is true about Matthews. The town has been moving forward and that is through the hard work and planning of the current Board of Commissioners. The days of single-family homes on large lots are still relevant, but we must consider different offerings that work for those who may not want that style of living.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I am approaching this election from the perspective of the people of Matthews. As I say, Keep Matthews For All. We have amazing residents, as well as visitors, of the town. They are how the town maintains its city services, festivals, and parks. Through property taxes and sales taxes, we must remember there are a wide range of people who pay these and reap the benefits!

Gina Hoover

Gina Hoover did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post her responses here if this changes.

Kerry Lamson

Kerry Lamson Kerry Lamson. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Retired Business Executive. With over 35 years of experience in technology, business strategy, and financial leadership, I’ve worked at industry giants like PeopleSoft and Oracle, launched my own small business, and led a global nonprofit. I bring practical expertise in managing budgets, leading teams, and building consensus — exactly what’s needed to navigate the complex decisions ahead for Matthews

Why are you running? My wife Jeannie and I have called Matthews home for 15 years. We’ve built our home here, recruited family and friends to join us, developed lasting friendships, and contributed to the community we love. As Matthews has grown rapidly, I’ve seen the strain placed on our roads, housing, schools, and essential services. Voters recently approved $35 million in general obligation bonds — a clear signal that residents want strategic, long-term solutions. I’m stepping up to ensure that growth is managed responsibly and that Matthews remains a vibrant, inclusive place to live. With deep roots in town and a career built on solving complex problems, I’m ready to serve.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it?

My Priorities for Matthews:

Housing That Works for Everyone

Seniors, young families, and essential workers deserve a place in Matthews. I’ll support housing solutions that balance affordability, design, and neighborhood fit — including mixed-income developments, town partnerships, and long-range planning that preserves character.

Growth with a Plan

Our charm is part of our value. I support smart, sustainable development that aligns with infrastructure improvements — better roads, accessible parks, and transit that works. I’ll advocate for policies that prevent overdevelopment and protect community assets.

Smart Spending, Real Results

With deep budget experience, I’ll ensure taxpayer dollars are used wisely. That means transparency, fiscal discipline, and accountability for every capital project and town expense.

Strong Support for Families and Local Businesses

From senior services and mobility improvements to small business support and child-friendly programs, I’ll push for a Matthews where all residents can thrive — regardless of income, age, or background.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why?

That is not exactly a black and white question. Whether you should vote for the sales tax referendum under the P.A.V.E. Act as a Matthews resident depends on how you weigh certain trade-offs: direct benefits to our town versus regional needs, your household’s financial impact, and your views on long-term infrastructure planning.

✅ Reasons to Vote Yes as a Matthews Resident:

1. $5–6 million/year in road funding for Matthews Over 30 years, Matthews could receive around $150 million (unadjusted for inflation) specifically for road, sidewalk, lighting, and bike lane improvements—without needing to raise local property taxes by 25% to generate the same.

2. Regional growth pressures With Matthews growing rapidly and over 90% of residents commuting outside the town daily, the added funding could relieve congestion on key corridors like NC-51, US-74, and John Street.

3. Transit authority structure may improve delivery The creation of a 27-member regional authority could streamline and professionalize regional transit planning—potentially more effective than the current CATS setup.

4. Indirect benefits from broader regional investment While Matthews isn’t slated for light rail, the wider network—including improved buses and the Red/Blue lines—may ease traffic region-wide and support economic mobility, especially for low-income and transit-dependent residents.

5. Federal funding leverage Local investment through the tax could unlock federal grants and matching funds for regional projects—without it, those dollars likely won’t come.

❌ Reasons to Vote No as a Matthews Resident:

1. No light rail to Matthews The Silver Line East extension to downtown Matthews was dropped in favor of bus rapid transit, which many see as an inadequate substitute. So, Matthews residents would help pay for rail expansions they don’t directly benefit from.

2. Regressive tax impact A 1% sales tax disproportionately affects lower-income families, with Matthews’s estimate at around $370/year per household—a significant cost alongside recent property tax increases.

3. Questionable return on investment for some If you rarely use public transit, and the road projects funded don’t significantly affect your daily commute, the personal benefit may feel limited.

4. Concern over spending equity and project execution Critics point out that the 60/40 funding split is rigid, and there are no guarantees Matthews-specific priorities will be met by the regional authority.

Summary of What Matthews Gets:

· ✅ About $5.4M/year for local infrastructure

· ❌ No new rail service

· ✅ Modest bus and transit improvements

· ❌ Regressive tax burden on lower-income households

Bottom Line: Should You Vote Yes?

Ask yourself:

· Do you value a guaranteed $5M/year investment in Matthews roads and infrastructure enough to accept the additional tax burden—even without light rail?

· Do you want to help fund a regional transit system that could relieve long-term traffic and improve mobility—even if you won’t directly benefit in the short term?

If you prioritize local road fixes, congestion relief, and future-proofing infrastructure, a Yes vote may make sense.

If you feel the return to Matthews is too small, or you’re concerned about affordability and tax equity, then a No vote might align more with your household’s needs.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer—only an informed one.

How can Matthews attract and retain more police officers?

Attracting and retaining police officers in Matthews requires a strategic approach that addresses compensation, career development, workplace culture, and community connection. The Town has made meaningful progress—meeting 77% of its dispatch staffing goals in 2025, launching supervisor training programs, and maintaining a strong benefits package that includes performance-based raises, certification bonuses, bilingual incentives, hiring bonuses, and take-home vehicles.

For 2026, Matthews aims to reach 85% of its officer staffing and 90% of its telecommunicator goals. With 87 employees and 15 citizen volunteers today, the foundation is strong—but the Town can do even more to stay competitive in a tough law enforcement market. Key opportunities include:

Support Officers Where They Live

Launch an Essential Worker Homebuyer Program to help police, firefighters, EMS, teachers, and nurses afford homes in Matthews. A down payment assistance or reduced-rate mortgage incentive would set us apart as an employer and support officer wellbeing.

Reduce Workload and Burnout

Hire civilian staff for admin tasks, evidence handling, and non-emergency calls. Reclassify lower-priority calls for community service officers. Offer flexible scheduling (e.g., 4/10 shifts) to improve work-life balance.

Strengthen Recruitment

Partner with local schools, CPCC, and UNCC to build a talent pipeline and sponsor BLET training. Actively recruit women, veterans, and minority candidates. Introduce or expand referral bonuses for current staff.

Invest in Officer Wellbeing

Provide confidential mental health support and peer programs. Offer fitness subsidies and injury prevention resources. Respect time off and encourage mental health days.

Deepen Community Engagement

Maintain proactive programs like Coffee with a Cop and school visits. Celebrate officer achievements publicly to boost morale. Encourage peer and public recognition beyond the traditional Town proclamation and Town Hall meeting awards.

Seek Funding & Regional Support

Apply for state and federal grants (e.g., DOJ COPS) to fund hiring and equipment. Collaborate with nearby agencies for training and backup to ease local strain.

Matthews in Action With rising traffic and a growing population, Matthews can attract top officers by combining purpose-driven policing, smart tech (e.g., LPRs, digital reporting), and a community-centered approach. Officers stay where they feel valued—let’s make Matthews that place.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition?

As Matthews continues to grow, each rezoning petition we face is more than a technical change to land use—it’s a decision about the kind of community we want to be. It’s a moment to ask not just what’s being proposed, but whether it fits within our broader vision for the town. Having served on the Matthews Planning Board for five years, I’ve learned that responsible growth isn’t about saying “yes” or

“no” quickly. It’s about asking the right questions, listening closely, and ensuring every decision moves us toward a more connected, equitable, and livable Matthews.

When a new petition comes forward, the first thing I look for is alignment with our community’s long-term plans. Does the project reflect the spirit and goals of our Comprehensive Land Use Plan and Unified Development Ordinance? Does it contribute to a walkable, vibrant neighborhood—or does it risk creating isolated sprawl or short-sighted spot zoning? That vision matters, and it’s the foundation on which every good decision is built.

Next, I turn to infrastructure—because it’s not enough to approve new growth without understanding whether our roads, schools, and services can support it. Traffic, in particular, is already a concern in many parts of Matthews. Any project that comes before the board should come with serious traffic analysis and a plan to mitigate its impact. I’ll ask whether there are improvements to intersections, transit options, or safe pathways for pedestrians and cyclists. And I’ll look critically at how a proposal affects state-managed roads like NC-51 or US-74, which already carry heavy burdens.

Housing is another key factor. I believe that rezoning should help address real housing needs—not just expand options for those who can already afford luxury homes. If a proposal includes thoughtful strategies for workforce housing, senior accessibility, or affordable rentals, I’m more inclined to view it favorably. But if it’s simply more high-end units with no plan for diversity or inclusion, it deserves deeper scrutiny.

Of course, no decision should be made in a vacuum. The voices of neighbors and community members must be part of the conversation from the beginning—not just at a public hearing right before a vote. I value early and honest community engagement, and I expect any developer to demonstrate how their plan fits respectfully within the character of nearby neighborhoods.

The quality of the design itself also matters. Is this a place that will feel good to live in, walk through, and look at ten years from now? I’ll advocate for strong architectural standards, stormwater management, tree preservation, and green space—features that make a development sustainable, not just marketable.

Then there’s the question of fiscal responsibility. Will this project pay for itself over time, or will it strain the town’s budget and services? Especially in cases where economic development is involved, I’ll weigh whether the proposal creates good-paying jobs and contributes fairly to the tax base.

And finally, I always consider timing and context. Even a good project can become problematic if it’s the fourth major development in a two-mile radius within six months. We need to be mindful of cumulative impacts—how all these decisions add up in real life, for real people. Growth has to come at a pace and in locations that make sense for Matthews.

So, when you ask how I’ll evaluate a rezoning petition, my answer is simple: with care, context, and a commitment to balance. As your commissioner, I won’t support growth just for growth’s sake. I’ll support it when it’s thoughtful, responsible, and rooted in what’s best for the long-term future of our town.

Because growing smarter—not just faster—is how we preserve the character of Matthews while building something even better.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I hope that has become apparent as you’ve read my responses to your questions..I’m not a politician and am a leader, a strategic thinker and a doer.

What sets me apart is my experience, my focus, and my approach.

I bring a planning background and real knowledge of how local government works—from infrastructure funding to zoning decisions. I’ve served as Vice Chair of the Planning Board, and I’ve built strong working relationships with regional leaders, staff, and residents across our community. I don’t just talk about responsible growth—I’ve spent years helping shape it.

But beyond experience, my focus is on results that matter to everyday residents: safer roads, more attainable housing, and protecting the character of Matthews as we grow. I don’t see these issues in isolation—they’re connected. Traffic, housing, development—it’s all part of the same challenge, and I believe I bring a balanced, data-informed perspective to solving it.

Finally, I take a pragmatic, collaborative approach. I am not running on anyone’s don’t have “party lines” or on ideology or opposition—I’m running on finding common ground, listening to the people who live here, and making decisions that serve all Matthews residents. Whether you’re a senior on a fixed income, a family commuting to work, or a small business owner, I’m here to listen and to lead responsibly.

John Urban

John Urban John Urban. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Architect.

Why are you running? To continue to lead a controlled trajectory of improving the Quality of Life in Matthews, for the best outcome for citizens in Matthews to Live, Work, Play and raise a family.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Public Safety. To continue to make inroads on hiring qualified fire. police, EMS and public works staff by offering competitive pay and a great work environment.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? No, because the stipulation is for the redline rail to be constructed first and other priorities are placed ahead of Matthews. It’s very unlikely Matthews will see a commensurate share of the tax. It’s citizens will be paying taxes for other communities and may never see a benefit.

How can Matthews attract and retain more police officers? The Town continues to offer competitive pay. Likewise, the introduction of the Public Safety training facility at CPCC will offer world class training in our own community.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? There are many variables to consider in any rezoning. Does the rezoning support the Vision statements of Matthews,the Community and Placemaking. Does affordability come into play and does the project support the quality of life considerations of walkability, pedestrian friendliness, tree save, green space and small town character. There are infrastructure issues, mitigation of stormwater, roadway improvements. There is no one box to check.

What sets you apart from your opponents? Years of experience, active in the community, and professional experience in matters of Town Business operations, planning and zoning.

George Young

George Young George Young. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Retired. I am a Vet, worked years in accounting and as an Analyst.

Why are you running? Concern with the last ten years of excessively high-density growth and excessive spending that has resulted in a 17% revenue-neutral tax increase just a few years ago.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Traffic and spending. We need to talk to the DOT and not be telling them to take a hike on East John Street. The town for two plus years voted for high-density projects and then opposed major changes to the local roads. If you voted for all that development, you will need to vote and work with DOT on transportation and traffic fixes. Light rail was never going to take more than 7 or 8% of the cars off the roads.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I have not decided yet how I will vote on this. On one hand, Matthews gets a new stream of funds of 4.5 million a year for roads which is good but we will be paying via that sales tax for light rail in Charlotte that Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville will see nothing of it.

How can Matthews attract and retain more police officers? One is to look into pay comparisons with Mint Hill, Stalling and Indian Trail. But we might need to dig deeper into some issues that have caused issues to be dealt with in closed session and get to the bottom of the issues. Litigation by the media to force Matthews to disclose an issue that was covered up is never good for any law enforcement. I stand with Good Cops.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? I will look at all sides. The property owners have a right to ask, the neighbors have a right to object, is the proposal out of character with the area like the Sante zoning?

What sets you apart from your opponents? I was on the board over 15 years ago. As a result, I will hit the road running. I am retired and both my kids are in college so I will have time. I am a vet and have traveled to 23 foreign countries. I understand how precious democracy is and free speech.

Mark Tofano

