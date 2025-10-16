The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Mint Hill Board of Commissioners

CHARLOTTE — In addition to mayor, voters in Mint Hill will decide who serves on the Board of Commissioners. Five candidates are seeking two spots. Voters can choose up to two people.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the race.

Their unedited responses are below.

Twanna Henderson

What is your occupation? Executive Minister.

Why are you running? To lend my voice to the needs and concerns of the residents of Mint Hill. As a proud resident of Mint Hill, the concerns of the residents of my town resonate with me as well.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Infrastructure - I plan to address this issue by advocating to assess conditions and criticalities in order to prioritize funding and maintenance; pursue state grants and other partnerships to accelerate critical projects while controlling costs.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I am voting in favor of the referendum because voters should have the right to determine if they are in favor of or against a sales tax to fund roads, rail and bus projects.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I am a collaborative leader who engages residents early and often, and one who fosters partnerships with nonprofits, schools, businesses and neighboring communities. I also champion projects that will benefit all of the residents of Mint Hill.

Patrick Holton

Patrick Holton did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post his responses here if this changes.

Trey Long

Trey Long did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post his responses here if this changes.

Patrick J. O’Brien

What is your occupation? Accountant / auditor/ financial consultant.

Why are you running? I believe Mint Hill needs more transparent leadership to help residents stay appraised of issues facing the town and evaluate how decisions are made addressing them.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Smart residential and commercial development within our existing infrastructure for schools, roads, water and sewer systems.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I am opposed to the transit plan in its current form because it does not adequately serve the mass transit needs of the citizens in East Charlotte, Matthews and Mint Hill. I would like to see the county commission examine all possible options including the one-quarter cent sales tax that would allow Mecklenburg County to determine how revenues are allocated to transportation projects rather than be subject to the allocations forced upon Mecklenburg County by the NC General Assembly.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I am a passionate supporter of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion principles.

Matt Schwoebel

What is your occupation? Self-Employed Landscapes/Hardscapes.

Why are you running? I’m running for Commissioner because I’ve lived in Mint Hill my whole life, and I care deeply about this town. I want to help preserve its small-town feel while making sure we grow responsibly. My family is here, and I want my son to grow up in the same strong community I did. This is my second time running because I’m committed to listening to residents and being a voice for them. I also want to ensure we support local nonprofits and organizations that help people in need. I’m not here to sit back—I’m here to step up and make a difference.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? One of the biggest issues facing Mint Hill is our infrastructure—particularly the increasing traffic and the pressure it’s putting on our community. The Town cannot manage this alone. We need to hold the City and County accountable and push for real support. Older neighborhoods should be prioritized for sewer and water access before any new developments move forward. If elected, I would address this by voicing these concerns publicly, voting responsibly on growth-related decisions, and doing my part to ensure the City steps up and supports Mint Hill.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I support the sales tax referendum for transit. I don’t want to see taxes raised, but if it’s going to happen then those dollars should go toward something that actually benefits the people of Mint Hill. Four years ago, residents voted against a parks bond because they were concerned about taxes increasing. The bond didn’t pass—but taxes still went up, and we got nothing in return. This time, we have the chance to invest in better transportation and infrastructure. Let’s make sure that if we’re paying more, we’re actually getting something out of it.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What sets me apart from others running is that I’ve lived in Mint Hill my entire life—I even live in the same home I grew up in. I’m a blue-collar worker, and I’ve owned and operated my own landscape business for the past 16 years. I’m not afraid to put in the work or to speak up about what I—and many other residents—are feeling. I’m active in the community, on social media, and I currently serve on the Mint Hill Board of Adjustments. If elected, I won’t change who I am. You’ll always get the real, honest, and authentic me—because that’s what our town deserves in a leader.

