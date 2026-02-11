The Political Beat Candidate Guide: North Carolina State House District 89

House District 89 includes Catawba and Iredell Counties, stretching from Cooksville to Troutman.

Incumbent Republican Mitchell Setzer is facing a primary challenge from Lisa Deaton Koperski. The winner will face Democrat Robert Thompson.

Setzer did not respond to our candidate guide. We will update this page with his answers if he does so.

Lisa Deaton Koperski (R)

What is your occupation?

Retired

Why are you running?

My decision to run stems from a belief that strong leadership begins with listening to the people and fighting for practical solutions. I chose the North Carolina House of Representatives because this is where meaningful change begins for our education system and for the communities it serves. Education should be fair, practical, and rooted in the real needs of students, families, and educators, and I believe public policy should reflect that.

What is the top priority for your district and how do you plan to address it?

Education Policy and Funding

Addressing education policy and funding in the coming year, I will prioritize using a three-fold approach: resolving the teacher shortage through aggressive compensation, modernizing school infrastructure, and expanding workforce development.

Increasing North Carolina’s teacher base pay and push to reinstate the 10% salary increase for teachers with advanced degrees in their teaching area

Advancing infrastructures and school repairs

Capitalize on workforce development by expanding ApprenticeshipNC, the NC Teaching Fellows Program and diversifying eligible licensure areas like Career and Technical Education (CTE)

Following recent events, including the murder of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail, how do you plan to address concerns surrounding violent crime and mental health in the state?

A starting point to address mental health and violent crimes begins with a behavioral health crisis system with increased coordination between local management entities, hospitals, and law enforcement. Partnerships and planning for violent crimes will be the most decisive approach. By using data-driven strategies we can utilize criminal justice data to identify trends and address the issues where they begin. Employing public health by working with local health, education, and community leaders to address the root causes of violence, such as poverty or substance abuse. We also need a rehabilitation focus to help support programs that help offenders re-enter into society to reduce relapse.

In light of rising costs and federal changes, should the legislature fully fund Medicaid to ensure coverage remains in the state?

Yes, I believe Medicaid should be fully funded with the same guidelines as the federal government.

What is your position on abortion? Should North Carolina pursue additional abortion restrictions?

I am a Pro Choice, not Pro-Abortion

I do not believe NC should pursue additional abortion restrictions.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

After decades of serving our children and families, I’m ready to serve our community in a new way. I’ve seen firsthand what works, what doesn’t, and what Raleigh needs to hear from the people who live and work here every day. I am committed to strengthening education and local communities, supporting families, and restoring trust in public service by protecting taxpayer dollars with responsible budgeting and transparent governance.

