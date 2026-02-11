The Political Beat Candidate Guide: North Carolina State House District 99

House District 99 includes northeast Charlotte, University City and Hidden Valley.

Incumbent Nasif Majeed is running for re-election and facing two primary challengers, Veleria Levy and Tucker Neal.

Neal remains on the ballot but has endorsed Levy in the race.

Veleria M. Levy (D)

Veleria M. Levy - NC-99 Candidate

What is your occupation?

Health equity consultant, nonprofit founder, and community advocate. I am the founder of HerHealth Consulting LLC, where I focus on improving healthcare access and outcomes, particularly for Black and Brown women. My background is Healthcare and Pharmacy Advocacy. I’ve spent years advancing HIV care and prevention, working with the federal 340B program, LGBTQ+ health, and community-based public health across North and South Carolina.

Why are you running?

I’m running because District 99 has not been centered on critical decisions being made in Raleigh. Decisions that are raising costs, threatening our environment, and jeopardizing our future and the future of our children.

Families in our district are facing rising energy bills after votes that aligned with Duke Energy, while rapid development, including conversations around data centers, places increasing strain on our water supply, clean air, and green spaces. Environmental protection is public health protection, and when leaders fail to consider that, it’s working families who pay the price.

I’m running as a mother, a healthcare advocate, and a community leader who understands that affordability, clean air and water, a passed budget and responsible growth are all connected. That’s why organizations like the Sierra Club, Sunrise Movement, Planned Parenthood, and Carolina Forward have endorsed my campaign; because they know I will put people, health, and our future first.

What is the top priority for your district and how do you plan to address it?

Affordability. Especially energy, housing, living wages and healthcare are the top priorities for District 99.

Too many families are being squeezed by rising utility bills without living wages, increasing housing costs, and healthcare expenses. I will fight policies that shift costs onto working people while corporations benefit. That includes standing up for a minimum of 20.00/hr living wage, clean energy, protecting our immigrant families and ensuring development is sustainable, accountable and doesn’t price families out of their homes.

My approach is rooted in health equity: when we reduce disparities and protect the most impacted communities, everyone benefits.

Following recent events, including the murder of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail, how do you plan to address concerns surrounding violent crime and mental health in the state?

First, it’s important to be clear and honest with the public: violent crime has continued to trend down in Charlotte-Mecklenburg. That does not diminish the tragedy of this loss, but it does mean we should not exploit a horrific event to spread fear or advance political narratives.

It is deeply troubling to see someone who, under many current Republican policies, would have been hunted down for deportation, now being used as a political talking point of support. We owe victims and their families more than rhetoric, we owe them serious, responsible leadership.

Public safety must include prevention, mental health care, and community stability, not just enforcement. We need stronger investments in mental health services, crisis response, and trauma-informed care while not putting that additional work on our law enforcement. We must also ensure our transit systems are safe and properly resourced.

As a mother, I am especially concerned about the trauma children experience when violence, fear, and family instability become part of daily life. We should also be talking about the trauma that is happening real time with ICE in our communities ripping children/families from the families, friends, neighbors and how other children are dealing with seeing and feeling this same trauma. Public safety is built by addressing root causes, keeping families whole, and building trust, not by relying on fear-based solutions after tragedy strikes and offering “thoughts and prayers” again with no real policy attached to them.

In light of rising costs and federal changes, should the legislature fully fund Medicaid to ensure coverage remains in the state?

Yes. Fully funding Medicaid is essential.

Medicaid protects access to healthcare, supports HIV prevention and treatment, safeguards maternal health, and stabilizes hospitals and community clinics. I’ve worked directly in healthcare systems and know that when coverage is disrupted, people delay care, conditions worsen, and costs rise for everyone. We are already dealing with stress and sometimes closures on the rural healthcare systems.

Healthcare access is not optional, it is foundational. That’s why healthcare and reproductive-rights advocates support my campaign.

What is your position on abortion? Should North Carolina pursue additional abortion restrictions?

Healthcare decisions should remain between a patient, their family and their doctor.

North Carolina should not pursue additional abortion restrictions. Reproductive healthcare is a critical part of health equity, especially for Black and Brown women who already face higher maternal mortality rates and barriers to care. Politicians should not interfere in personal medical decisions. My endorsement from Planned Parenthood reflects my commitment to protecting bodily autonomy and access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I bring lived experience, policy expertise, and independence. My work in HIV care and prevention, LGBTQ+ advocacy, women’s health, and environmental justice has prepared me to lead with courage and clarity. As a Black heterosexual woman advocating across communities, I have been battle-tested in standing for all people in the general assembly, not just those with power.

I don’t take corporate PAC money. I answer to this community. And I am proud to be endorsed by organizations that fight for clean air and water, healthcare access, reproductive freedom, and working families because those are the values I will bring to Raleigh every day.

Nasif Majeed (D)

Nasif Majeed - NC-99 Candidate

What is your occupation?

Businessman

Why are you running?

To improve the quality of life for the citizens of House District 99 and North Carolina.

What is the top priority for your district and how do you plan to address it?

Affordable Housing & lowering Senior Citizens property tax. In the last biennium, I have been able to work across the aisle to increase the NC Housing Finance Budget by $10 million dollars. Currently working to substantially increase that in the next biennium. Currently serving on the NC House Select Committee on Property Tax Reduction and Reform where I’m working to lower the property tax on Seniors on fixed incomes.

Following recent events, including the murder of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail, how do you plan to address concerns surrounding violent crime and mental health in the state?

I voted to pass HB 307 that implemented stricter rules for bail. This bill also increased mental health evaluations for violent criminals and utilization of high tech GPS monitoring.

In light of rising costs and federal changes, should the legislature fully fund Medicaid to ensure coverage remains in the state?

The legislature should fully fund Medicaid.

What is your position on abortion? Should North Carolina pursue additional abortion restrictions?

No, I am Pro Choice.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

My record of service to Charlotte Mecklenburg. Eight years on Charlotte City Council and eight years in the NC House of Representatives. My service to our nation as a decorated B-52 Air Force Combat Pilot and my business expertise as a Burger King Owner providing jobs for thousands in our communities.

