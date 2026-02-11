The Political Beat Candidate Guide: North Carolina State Senate District 34

State Senate District 34 is in Cabarrus County and includes Concord, Harrisburg and Mount Pleasant.

Incumbent Republican Chris Measmer is facing a primary challenge from Kevin Crutchfield.

The winner will face Democrat April Cook in November.

Kevin Crutchfield (R)

What is your occupation?

Founder/ CFO Casco Signs

Why are you running?

What is the top priority for your district and how do you plan to address it?

Affordability is the number-one issue in Cabarrus County. We’re growing fast, but families are getting squeezed. Every decision should pass the kitchen-table test: lower taxes, less red tape, and policies that grow paychecks. And as we grow, we must keep up with roads, schools, and infrastructure—so families aren’t paying more for a government that’s falling behind.

Following recent events, including the murder of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail, how do you plan to address concerns surrounding violent crime and mental health in the state?

The murder of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail was a tragic reminder that public safety must come first. My heart is with her family.

My legislative record speaks for itself - we must be tough on crime because safe communities do not happen by accident. Violent offenders must be held accountable, repeat offenders cannot keep cycling through the system, and law enforcement must have the tools and support to protect the public, especially on public transit.

At the same time, we are failing people with serious mental illness by waiting until tragedy strikes. I have repeatedly and will continue to support expanding access to mental health treatment and crisis intervention while ensuring individuals who pose a danger are not released back onto the streets.

This is not an either-or choice. North Carolinians deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods and on public transit, and I will fight for policies that put public safety first and save lives.

In light of rising costs and federal changes, should the legislature fully fund Medicaid to ensure coverage remains in the state?

I supported Medicaid expansion because access to basic health care matters. But it only works as a true partnership with the federal government. North Carolina cannot afford to take on full financial responsibility without risking higher taxes or cuts to other services. My focus is on protecting coverage while keeping Medicaid sustainable and fiscally responsible for the long term.

What is your position on abortion? Should North Carolina pursue additional abortion restrictions?

I am firmly pro-life, and I was proud to help pass one of the most comprehensive pro-life laws in North Carolina’s history. I believe every life has value, and I will always work to protect the unborn.

Going forward, I will always stand for life, but I also believe the legislature should act responsibly, thoughtfully, and within the bounds of the Constitution. Protecting life and supporting families should go hand in hand.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

What sets me apart is that I bring real-world experience and real results. I know what it means to raise a family, meet a payroll, and plan for the future, and I will always fight to protect that future for North Carolina families.

In the legislature, I helped pass balanced budgets that increased wages for working families and state employees while lowering taxes and keeping our state fiscally strong.I brought real tangible results to the district from Raleigh.

I built multiple successful businesses from the ground up, so I understand how policy decisions impact jobs, growth, and household budgets. I am focused on results, not rhetoric. I believe in less government, more opportunity, and making sure families can thrive today and for generations to come.

Chris Measmer (R)

What is your occupation?

Small business owner.

Why are you running?

I’m running to continue the work that I started in the General Assembly where I have advocated for less regulations, fewer taxes and increased public safety. Senate leadership has chosen me for a special working group to address the property tax burden hitting homeowners and businesses across the state. Through more responsible governance we can make living more affordable for all North Carolinians.

What is the top priority for your district and how do you plan to address it?

My constituents most often relay their concerns about high property taxes, an issue that needs state level reform. As a taxpayer advocate, I feel strongly that the government does not have the right to tax people out of their homes. Another top issue is public safety and security. We need to continue finding the holes in our laws which allow repeat offenders to commit crimes. People in Cabarrus care about issues which touch their everyday lives caused by government inefficiency, such as long wait times for the DMV. I secured a second DMV location for Cabarrus County to shorten wait times, and voted to streamline DMV requirements. I am working with North Carolina’s DMV Commissioner to identify the new Cabarrus DMV location.

Following recent events, including the murder of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail, how do you plan to address concerns surrounding violent crime and mental health in the state?

Safety and security is a necessity. I was proud to vote for “Iryna’s Law” which ended cashless bail for repeat and violent offenders and increased mental health evaluations. This is an important step in reforming judicial practices in order to make our communities and streets safer.

In light of rising costs and federal changes, should the legislature fully fund Medicaid to ensure coverage remains in the state?

Audits should always be the first step before expanding entitlements.

What is your position on abortion? Should North Carolina pursue additional abortion restrictions?

I would support a heartbeat bill.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I’m an established member of the State Senate with productive relationships with Senate leadership which allows me to better advocate for Cabarrus. I have been elected by the people of Cabarrus multiple times to the County Commission and it’s been an honor to have the public’s repeated confidence in my leadership. My service in our local government has given me unique insight and knowledge regarding the needs of Cabarrus.

