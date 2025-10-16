The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Pineville Town Council

CHARLOTTE — Voters in Pineville will decide who serves on the Town Council. Five candidates are seeking two spots. Voters can choose up to two people.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the race.

Their unedited responses are below.

Nick Gallo

Nick Gallo did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post his responses here if this changes.

L.R. (Les) Gladden

L.R. (Les) Gladden did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post his responses here if this changes.

Yvette Isaacs

Yvette Isaacs did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post her responses here if this changes.

Tony Jennings

Tony Jennings did not respond to our candidate guide. We will post her responses here if this changes.

Joshua Simelton

Joshua Simelton Joshua Simelton. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Media Consultant.

Why are you running? To make a positive impact in my community. I want the town of Pineville to have the necessary resources to continue to grow in the right direction, right now and in the future.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Transportation and affordable housing are the most important issues facing Pineville, in my eyes. My goal is to get the Town Council to allocate funds properly, ensuring the needs of the Pineville community are met, without the involvement of special interests.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I believe funds from a sales tax increase will help improve transportation in Pineville ( i.e. widening roads, additional light rail stop, etc.). Making reliable transportation more readily available to the entire town is extremely important to me, especially with the considerable growth Pineville is expected to see over the next 5-10 years.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? How it affects EVERYONE in the community (time, money, traffic, and any additional resources).

What is something the current Board has done that you don’t agree with? I don’t think Town Council has done a good job of community outreach. I believe a more concerted effort should be made to inform constituents.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I have a pulse on the younger demographic in Pineville, but I’m also aware of the needs of those who have lived in the town for the last 25+ years. I believe my youth, along with my ability as a strong communicator, will help inject life into the Pineville community and elicit more passion from my fellow neighbors to make Pineville a great place to live.

