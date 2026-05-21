The Political Beat Candidate Guide: South Carolina State Superintendent of Education

Two Democrats are vying to be the Democratic nominee for State Superintendent of Education: Lisa Ellis and Sylvia Wright.

The winner will face incumbent Ellen Weaver.

Wright did not respond to our candidate guide. We will update this page with her responses if she does.

Lisa Ellis (D)

Lisa Ellis

What is your occupation?

Director of Student Activities at Blythewood High School

Why are you running?

I am running for Superintendent of Education because I have been an educator for over 25 years, and that experience has shown me exactly what needs to be changed at the Department of Education. I know that my experience as an educator in the classroom and as an advocate outside the classroom will enable me to be a successful Superintendent of Education. Every decision I make as Superintendent of Education must benefit our students, teachers, and families.

What’s your top priority for education in the state, and how do you plan to address it?

My top priority for action as Superintendent of Education will be to restore credibility and faith in the office. The Superintendent of Education’s main function is to serve as an advocate for South Carolina’s students, teachers, and families. In recent years, education in South Carolina has become increasingly politicized. As Superintendent, I would ensure that every decision made benefits the students of South Carolina public schools, rather than serving any agenda.

What do you think the path to improving test scores and graduation rates in SC is?

The path to improving test scores and graduation rates in SC begins with improving attendance, focusing on early childhood reading growth, and tying high school graduation to more concrete ‘readiness’ standards. Chronic absenteeism is a strong warning signal that a student may fall behind their peers. Chronic absenteeism cases must be addressed early, rather than allowing the issue to compound over time. Similarly, we must increase our focus on early childhood reading expectations. If students are progressing to the next grade without the appropriate reading skills, it becomes more difficult to correct the problem as time goes on. Finally, we must reevaluate what our expectations are for high school graduates. Graduating from high school is one thing, but succeeding post-graduation is another. If we expect to improve both test scores and graduation rates, students must have the tools to succeed beyond the classroom.

How do you plan to address salary and retention concerns for teachers across the state?

Salary and retention concerns are some of the most pressing issues facing South Carolina. Put simply, teacher pay is still not where it should be in South Carolina. While I am proud of the progress we have made, partially due to the work of the SC for Ed, which I founded, there is more work to be done in raising starting teacher pay, while also ensuring that veteran teachers are receiving similar pay increases. Additional stipends for teachers in high-demand areas of the state may be a route that I would consider as Superintendent of Education. Much of the burnout that teachers across the state are experiencing can be attributed to working conditions. Teachers are frequently expected to give up their planning time or work beyond contract hours. As Superintendent, I would spearhead efforts to protect teachers from these additional burdens.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

The main factors that set me apart from my opponents are my classroom and advocacy experiences. Of the candidates in the race for Superintendent of Education, I have taught in the classroom the longest. Working in the classroom for over 25 years has shown me firsthand what the biggest problems facing our teachers are. In addition, I started SCforEd in 2018. What began as a closed Facebook group blossomed into a movement made up of educators from across the state, culminating in a rally of over 10,000 educators at the State House to push for teacher pay increases. My experience with SCforEd has shown me what is possible when teachers are brought together, rather than pushed apart with divisive rhetoric. Finally, as the Democratic nominee for this office in 2022, I was the highest vote-getting Democrat, with over 720,000 votes.

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