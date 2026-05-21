The Political Beat Candidate Guide: State House of Representatives District 49

SOUTH CAROLINA — In the race for District 49 of the House of Representatives, incumbent Democratic Representative John King is facing a primary challenge from Perry Sutton. There is no Republican running for the seat.

John R. King (D)

John R. King John R. King. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Mortician / Educator / Elected Representative.

Why are you running? I’m running because I believe government should work for the people, not just the powerful or well-connected. I’ve seen firsthand what happens when communities like ours are overlooked, and I’ve made it my mission to fight for those who too often go unheard. From expanding opportunity to protecting access to healthcare and defending our democracy, I’m running to continue delivering real results and to make sure every family in our district has a fair shot.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What sets me apart is simple: I’ve proven that I will stand up, speak out, and deliver, no matter who is in power. I’m not afraid to challenge my own party or the other side when it’s necessary to do what’s right. I’ve built a record of fighting for working families, protecting voting rights, and addressing real issues like healthcare, housing, and economic opportunity. I don’t just make promises, I produce results, and I don’t back down when it matters most.

What bill will you prioritize?

I will prioritize legislation that addresses affordability, especially housing, and healthcare, and medical costs. Too many South Carolinians are working hard but still struggling to make ends meet. That includes pushing for policies that expand affordable housing, protect patients from rising medical costs, and invest in communities that have been historically underfunded. Economic stability shouldn’t be a luxury, it should be something we actively fight to secure for every family.

At the same time, I will prioritize protecting fair representation by strengthening voting rights and ensuring that changes in election laws or court decisions do not weaken the ability of Black communities to elect candidates of their choice. Our democracy works best when every voice is protected and every community has a fair opportunity to be represented.

How should the state address Silfab Solar? We should approach projects like Silfab Solar with a balanced, transparent strategy that protects both economic development and the well-being of our communities. That means ensuring strong environmental safeguards, listening to residents, and holding companies accountable to the highest safety and health standards. Economic growth is important, but it should never come at the expense of people’s health or quality of life. The state must lead with transparency, oversight, and community engagement.

What action should be taken on abortion? Decisions about abortion should be made between a woman and her doctor, not politicians. I support protecting access to reproductive healthcare and ensuring that women have the freedom to make their own medical decisions. At the same time, we should invest in comprehensive healthcare, maternal health, and support systems so that families have the resources they need. This is about respecting personal freedom, protecting healthcare access, and trusting people to make their own choices.

Perry Sutton (D)

Perry Sutton Perry Sutton. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? I’m retired from the United States Coast Guard, where I served over 30 years.

Why are you running? District 49 is the most neglected district in York County, and we deserve better. I believe it is time for us to get our fair share of funds and resources from the state of South Carolina. I know that I can help lead the revitalization of this area.

What sets you apart from your opponent? As a highly decorated retired chief in the United States Coast Guard, a successful football coach for over 37 years, and a former city councilman. I have acquired leadership skills, wisdom, and knowledge that separates me from my opponent. My ability to bring people together for a common goal will prove immeasurable in the revitalization of District 49. My accessibility will give the citizens comfort in knowing they can reach out and touch me - my work ethic is second to none. The citizens of district 49 will be proud of the work that we accomplish together. My work speaks for me, go to www.perrysutton.org for more information. We will change lives.

What bill will you prioritize?

Our area is severely neglected in mental health. From a state perspective, we will address this issue by bringing a mental health facility, and other support systems here. We will tackle infrastructure, especially our bridges, storm water, sidewalks, and roads.

How should the state address Silfab Solar? The damage is done; more questions could have been asked before anything was approved. Governments must do a better job of communicating with each other. The fact is that both the school and Silfab cannot exist at their current location with manufacturing in process. Either way, the taxpayer is going to be on the hook in solving this situation. We are thankful that Rock Hill city management did their homework. What is next? The government entities and the public must come together and solve this problem, and soon. With research and discussions, a solution can be found.

What action should be taken on abortion?

There is no cookie cutter answer for this question, but I believe with every issue we must go to the root cause to find the answer. I believe most people are anti-abortion, and most abortions are the results of unwanted pregnancies – both can be true at the same time. So how do we control unwanted pregnancies? One of the few areas where people across political ideologies can agree on is reducing unwanted pregnancies, preserving individual autonomy and lowering the need for abortion through prevention. Making birth control measures available and affordable would be a doable angle. One would think that being anti-abortion, you must be pro birth control. Serving my country for the freedom of every American citizen is what I fought for - the freedom to make such personal choices.

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