The Political Beat gets an inside look at Quail Hollow Golf Club before PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE — The PGA Championship in south Charlotte is just days away from teeing off.

The world’s top golfers and fans will spend the week at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

The Political Beat’s Joe Bruno got the chance to look at some of the course’s hospitality areas and spoke to tournament officials about the process of getting Quail Hollow ready for golf’s second major of the year.

>> In the video at the top of the page, get a behind-the-scenes look at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

