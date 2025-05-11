Local

The Political Beat gets an inside look at Quail Hollow Golf Club before PGA Championship

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The PGA Championship in south Charlotte is just days away from teeing off.

0 of 17

The world’s top golfers and fans will spend the week at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

RELATED: PGA Championship returns to Quail Hollow with new look

The Political Beat’s Joe Bruno got the chance to look at some of the course’s hospitality areas and spoke to tournament officials about the process of getting Quail Hollow ready for golf’s second major of the year.

>> In the video at the top of the page, get a behind-the-scenes look at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte’s lone pro runner in Meck Mile ready for hometown race)

Charlotte’s lone pro runner in Meck Mile ready for hometown race

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read