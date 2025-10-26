Political Beat Preview: CMS District 2

CHARLOTTE — Two community activists, Juanrique Hall and Shamaiye Haynes, are vying for a seat on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education in District 2, representing a district that includes West Charlotte and West Mecklenburg.

The race for the District Two seat has drawn attention due to the contrasting endorsements and backgrounds of the candidates. Hall, a high school coach, is backed by Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake and the conservative group Moms for Liberty.

Meanwhile, Haynes, who has been endorsed by the outgoing board member Thelma Byers Bailey, emphasizes her long-standing community involvement and connections within the school system.

