Political Beat Preview: CMS District 5

CHARLOTTE — Lisa Cline, the incumbent District 5 board member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, is seeking re-election against challenger Cynthia Stone.

District 5 encompasses neighborhoods such as Starmount, Landsdowne, Olde Providence, and Matthews.

Cline currently chairs the school board’s finance committee and said she has worked toward holding CMS staff accountable. Stone is a former teacher with recent classroom experience and is running for office for the first time.

Cline has been involved in education for 40 years. And she said her work on the board is not yet complete. She said she wants to see higher standards in the curriculum, particularly in reading.

Stone, who retired in December 2023 after 23 years as a classroom teacher and an equal amount of time in the corporate world, wants to bring her experience to the board.

She said she prioritizes school safety and mental health, recognizing the unique needs of each school.

As the election approaches, voters in District 5 will decide whether to continue with Cline’s experienced leadership or opt for Stone’s fresh perspective and recent classroom experience.

