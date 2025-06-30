The Political Beat takes a trolley pub tour through downtown Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord has officially unveiled its new downtown landscape project after years of construction.

Channel 9 reporters Joe Bruno and Hannah Goetz got an inside look at the changes through a trolley pub ride through downtown Concord with local officials.

Some new features to the area include widened sidewalks for outdoor dining, lights and speakers for nighttime events, and fresh art and landscaping.

City Manager Lloyd Payne, Concord City Councilmember Lori Clay, and downtown development manager Paige Grochoske took the ride with Channel 9.

>> In the video at the top of the page, watch the full tour of downtown Concord.

