Pollen season is here: Atrium Health experts suggest early action

CHARLOTTE — Doctors at Atrium Health are urging residents to begin preventive measures for seasonal allergies as a yellow layer of pollen begins to appear on vehicles and outdoor surfaces. Experts suggest starting these steps early rather than waiting for symptoms such as a runny nose to develop.

Pollen is a fine yellowish powder transported from plant to plant by wind, birds, insects, and other animals to help with fertilization. The American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunity notes that while this process is necessary for nature, the spread of the powder often causes misery for seasonal allergy sufferers.

Medical providers at Atrium Health emphasize the importance of taking steps to prevent symptoms before they become severe. This proactive approach involves reducing direct contact with the powder during the springtime.

Lindsey Russell, a family nurse practitioner at Atrium Health, recommended several lifestyle adjustments to minimize daily exposure.

Russell suggested that keeping physical barriers in place can help reduce the amount of pollen individuals encounter.

“Keeping our windows and doors closed to our homes, to our cars might help reduce exposure, if we do have to go outside and do some yard work, wearing a mask, sunglasses, eyeglasses, that might kind of help,” Russell said.

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