Unseasonably warm weather leads to early spring allergy symptoms

Above-average temperatures are triggering an early start to the spring allergy season as tree pollen levels begin to rise. Temperatures this week and next are expected to run 15 to 20 degrees higher than normal.

The spike in pollen follows several weeks of unseasonably warm weather that has caused trees like pink dogwoods to bud earlier than usual. While tree pollen typically emerges in late February or early March, the current warming trend is accelerating the effects for those sensitive to seasonal allergens.

The unseasonably warm weather has already impacted local flora. Pink dogwood trees have started to bud and flower over the past few weeks as temperatures remain well above average. These conditions are causing tree pollen levels to climb earlier than in previous years.

The typical spring allergy season begins with trees returning to life in late February or early March. This initial phase often causes symptoms such as sniffling, sneezing and watery eyes. The early arrival of warmth this year has accelerated this process for many residents.

Following the tree pollen phase, other allergens usually emerge later in the season. Ragweed and grass pollen typically start to blossom by mid-April. The current weather pattern has focused the immediate impact on tree-related allergies.

Temperatures are expected to remain 15 to 20 degrees above average throughout this week and into next week. Tree pollen levels are projected to continue climbing during this period.

