Popular Charlotte bakery tests new model in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — A small-scale Amélie’s French Bakery & Café is under construction in Plaza Midwood. The popular bakery’s new business model, called Amélie’s L’Express, should debut at 1511 Central Ave. in March.

Amelie’s has operated its artisan bread operation from that Central Avenue site since October 2021, though the street-facing storefront has remained vacant.

The goal is to open that 500-square-foot space the first week of March, says Summer Marquez. She’ll be general manager there and at Amelie’s in NoDa.

