Popular chicken chain giving free sandwiches at Charlotte locations

CHARLOTTE — Chicken sandwich lovers in Charlotte can celebrate this week with a free sandwich from a popular fast-food chain.

From Monday to Saturday, Jan. 27, guests at Chick-fil-A can receive a free chicken sandwich, either grilled, spicy or regular, from participating restaurants.

“We hope that our Guests can enjoy a tasty lunch or dinner on us,” said Beckie Johnston, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Stonecrest at Piper Glen. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the new year than with a delicious Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich.”

You can only redeem the reward through the Chick-fil-A app.

