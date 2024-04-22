Popular highway in Blowing Rock reopens after weeks-long closure

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The 4-lane highway that has been shut down for nearly two weeks in Blowing Rock after heavy rain caused a rockslide has now reopened.

Part of Highway 321 near Blowing Rock was shut down after severe storms caused the rockslide.

Blackberry Road to Green Hill Road is now open after contract crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation removed unstable material from the hillside, stabilized slopes, and inspected the road, a release said.

The closure impacted businesses in the area for the last two weeks.

