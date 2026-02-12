Popular YouTuber says scammer posed as him, tricked businesses out of $50,000 in e-bikes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A popular YouTuber says a scammer posed as him to trick companies into sending him $50,000 worth of electric bikes.

“He was reaching out, pretending to be me,” mountain biker and cycling YouTuber Seth Alvo said. “They were delivering the bikes. We had tracking numbers and everything.”

Alvo believes the scammer used AI to fool companies.

On Eyewitness News at 5 p.m., Action 9 Attorney Jason Stoogenke explains how Alvo and a colleague took matters into their own hands to track the suspect and send police straight to his door.

