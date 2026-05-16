Possible Civil War‑era explosive found at home in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Emergency crews evacuated part of a Long Creek neighborhood Thursday after a homeowner reported finding what appeared to be a Civil War‑era explosive in the 1600 block of Hickory Avenue.

Police, fire, and other responders secured the area out of caution while specialized units worked to safely remove and dispose of the device.

Officials have not said yet what the item is or how it ended up on the property.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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