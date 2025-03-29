Pottery Barn adding store in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — This upscale furniture and home decor chain has set its sights on Birkdale Village. Pottery Barn expects to open at 8709 Townley Drive this fall, making it neighbors with the Cheesecake Factory.

That location has been vacant since Total Wine moved out in July 2023.

Mecklenburg County building permits have been issued for upfit of a 12,883-square-foot mercantile. The project is valued at $790,500. Fairwood Construction is named as general contractor in the permit.

This marks the second location for Pottery Barn in the Charlotte market, following one at SouthPark mall.

